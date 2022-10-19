volleyball generic.jpg

CARDINAL DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

First round

Monday, Oct. 17

No. 4 Hylton 3, No. 5 Potomac 0

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 18

No. 2 Woodbridge 5, No. 3 Forest Park 0

No. 1 Colgan 6, Hylton 0

Final

Thursday, Oct. 20

Woodbridge at Colgan, 6 p.m.

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

FIELD HOCKEY

First round

Tuesday, Oct. 18

No. 4 Freedom-South Riding 2, No. 5 Unity Reed 1

Wednesday, Oct. 19

No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 John Champe, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 20

Freedom-South Riding at No. 1 Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Osbourn Park-John Champe winner at No. 2 Patriot, 6 p.m.

Final

Tuesday, Oct. 25

At highest seed, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

First round

Thursday, Oct. 20

No. 5 John Champe at No. 4 Gainesville, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

John Champe-Gainesville at No. 1 Battlefield, 7 p.m.

Osbourn Park-Freedom-South Riding at No. 2 Patriot, 7 p.m.

Final

Thursday, Oct. 27

At higher seed, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.