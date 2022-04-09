baseball generic2.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School

Park View-Sterling vs. Gar-Field, 10 a.m.

Gainesville vs. Liberty-Bealeton, 1 p.m.

Unity Reed vs. Gar-Field, 4 p.m.

Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament

at Colgan HS

Woodbridge vs. Osbourn, 3 p.m.

Colgan vs. Washington-Liberty, 6 p.m.

at Hylton HS

Battlefield vs. Potomac, 3 p.m.

Hylton vs. Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC

Patriot vs. Greenbrier Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Carolina Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School

Unity Reed vs. Park View-Sterling, 3 p.m.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Gar-Field, 6 p.m.

Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament

at Colgan HS

Osbourn vs. Washington-Liberty, noon

Colgan vs. Woodbridge, 3 p.m.

at Hylton HS

Battlefield vs. Osbourn Park, noon

Hylton vs. Potomac, 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC

Patriot at North Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Asheville Home School (NC), 3:30 p.m.

Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School

Park View-Sterling vs. Liberty-Bealeton, noon

Gainesville vs. Unity Reed, 3 p.m.

Gainesville vs. Gar-Field, 6 p.m.

Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament

at Colgan HS

Woodbridge vs. Washington-Liberty, noon

Colgan vs. Osbourn, 3 p.m.

at Hylton HS

Potomac vs. Osbourn Park, noon

Hylton vs. Battlefield, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC

Patriot at Loris, 6:30 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Louisa, 3:30 p.m.

Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School

Liberty vs. Unity Reed, noon

Gainesville vs. Park View, 3 p.m.

Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament

Teams from Hylton and Colgan brackets will face each other at Hylton and Colgan, noon and 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Forest Park, Patriot at the Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

BASEBALL

Forest Park, Patriot at the Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC

