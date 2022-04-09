SATURDAY, APRIL 9
Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School
Park View-Sterling vs. Gar-Field, 10 a.m.
Gainesville vs. Liberty-Bealeton, 1 p.m.
Unity Reed vs. Gar-Field, 4 p.m.
Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament
at Colgan HS
Woodbridge vs. Osbourn, 3 p.m.
Colgan vs. Washington-Liberty, 6 p.m.
at Hylton HS
Battlefield vs. Potomac, 3 p.m.
Hylton vs. Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 11
Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC
Patriot vs. Greenbrier Christian Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Forest Park vs. Carolina Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School
Unity Reed vs. Park View-Sterling, 3 p.m.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament
at Colgan HS
Osbourn vs. Washington-Liberty, noon
Colgan vs. Woodbridge, 3 p.m.
at Hylton HS
Battlefield vs. Osbourn Park, noon
Hylton vs. Potomac, 3 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC
Patriot at North Myrtle Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Forest Park vs. Asheville Home School (NC), 3:30 p.m.
Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School
Park View-Sterling vs. Liberty-Bealeton, noon
Gainesville vs. Unity Reed, 3 p.m.
Gainesville vs. Gar-Field, 6 p.m.
Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament
at Colgan HS
Woodbridge vs. Washington-Liberty, noon
Colgan vs. Osbourn, 3 p.m.
at Hylton HS
Potomac vs. Osbourn Park, noon
Hylton vs. Battlefield, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC
Patriot at Loris, 6:30 p.m.
Forest Park vs. Louisa, 3:30 p.m.
Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School
Liberty vs. Unity Reed, noon
Gainesville vs. Park View, 3 p.m.
Eddie Hope Memorial Tournament
Teams from Hylton and Colgan brackets will face each other at Hylton and Colgan, noon and 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
Forest Park, Patriot at the Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
BASEBALL
Forest Park, Patriot at the Mingo Bay Tournament, Myrtle Beach, SC
