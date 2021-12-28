Due to COVID protocols, there are a number of changes in the local high school basketball Christmas Tournament schedules this week.
Here is the list of Tuesday's games.
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
BOYS
Henrico Holiday Hoop at Henrico High School
Patriot vs. Matoaca, 7:15 p.m.
Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School
Hylton vs. Robinson, 10:45 a.m.
Forest Park vs. Meridian, 9 a.m.
Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School
Woodbridge vs. Oakton, 5:45 p.m.
Unity Reed vs. Lake Braddock, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mount Vernon High School
Seton vs. John R. Lewis, 1 p.m.
Christ Chapel vs. Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School
Manassas Park vs. Buffalo Gap, 3 p.m.
Tri-City Holiday Classic at Petersburg High School
Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Petersburg, 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School
Falls Church vs. Osbourn, 5:45 p.m.
Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School
John Paul the Great vs. Holy Child, 12:30 p.m.
Patriot vs. Flint Hill, 2:15 p.m. GAME CANCELLED
Oakton vs. Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Boo Williams Christmas Classic
Bronze Division
Manor vs. Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School
Manassas Park vs. Lightridge, 7 p.m.
