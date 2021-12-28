690A0679.jpg

Patriot drives up court to keep the pressure on host Potomac during the teams' season-opening tilt on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Due to COVID protocols, there are a number of changes in the local high school basketball Christmas Tournament schedules this week.

Here is the list of Tuesday's games. 

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

BOYS

Henrico Holiday Hoop at Henrico High School

Patriot vs. Matoaca, 7:15 p.m.

Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School

Hylton vs. Robinson, 10:45 a.m.

Forest Park vs. Meridian, 9 a.m.

Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School

Woodbridge vs. Oakton, 5:45 p.m.

Unity Reed vs. Lake Braddock, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mount Vernon High School

Seton vs. John R. Lewis, 1 p.m.

Christ Chapel vs. Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School

Manassas Park vs. Buffalo Gap, 3 p.m.

Tri-City Holiday Classic at Petersburg High School

Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Petersburg, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School

Falls Church vs. Osbourn, 5:45 p.m.

Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School

John Paul the Great vs. Holy Child, 12:30 p.m.

Patriot vs. Flint Hill, 2:15 p.m. GAME CANCELLED

Oakton vs. Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.

Boo Williams Christmas Classic

Bronze Division

Manor vs. Woodbridge, 6 p.m.

Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School

Manassas Park vs. Lightridge, 7 p.m.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.