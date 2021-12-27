Due to COVID protocols, there are a number of changes in the local high school basketball Christmas Tournament schedules this week.
Here is the updated list as of Monday morning:
MONDAY, DEC. 27
BOYS
Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mount Vernon High School
Potomac vs. McKinley Tech, 1 p.m. _ Potomac opted out
Dunbar (DC) vs. Christ Chapel, 5 p.m.
Henrico Holiday Hoop at Henrico High School
Mills Godwin vs. Patriot, 5:30 p.m.
Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School
West Potomac vs. Forest Park, 12:30 p.m.
Hylton vs. McLean, 7:30 p.m.
Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School
Osbourn vs. Oakton, 2:15 p.m.
Woodbridge vs. Stone Bridge, 4 p.m.
Brooke Point vs. Unity Reed, 5:45 p.m.
Boardwalk Classic, Wildwood (NJ): (TOURNAMENT CANCELLED)
Osbourn Park vs. Sterling
GIRLS
Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School
Thomas Jefferson vs. Osbourn, 4 p.m.
Fairfax Holiday Hoopsfest at Fairfax High School (TOURNAMENT CANCELLED)
Langley vs. Oshourn Park, 10:45 a.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
BOYS
Patriot at Henrico Holiday Hoop at Henrico High School
Hylton, Forest Park at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School
Unity Reed, Woodbridge and Osbourn at Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School
Potomac, Christ Chapel at Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament at Mount Vernon High School
Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School
Manassas Park vs. Buffalo Gap, 3 p.m.
Fairfax Holiday Hoopsfest at Fairfax High School (TOURNAMENT CANCELLED)
Battlefield vs. West Springfield, 2:15 p.m.
Gar-Field vs. Langley, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-City Holiday Classic at Petersburg High School
Freedom-Woodbridge vs. Petersburg, 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS
Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School
Falls Church vs. Osbourn, 5:45 p.m.
Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School
John Paul the Great vs. Holy Child, 12:30 p.m.
Patriot vs. Flint Hill, 2:15 p.m. GAME CANCELLED
Robinson vs. Battlefield, 4 p.m.
Boo Williams Christmas Classic
Silver Division
Menchville vs. Potomac, 9 p.m. Potomac opted out
Bronze Division
Manor vs. Woodbridge, 6 p.m.
Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Classic at Colgan High School (TOURNAMENT CANCELLED)
Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School
Manassas Park vs. Lightridge, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
BOYS
Patriot at Henrico Holiday Hoop at Henrico High School
Hylton, Forest Park at Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School
Freedom-Woodbridge at Tri-City Holiday Classic at Petersburg High School
Unity Reed, Woodbridge and Osbourn at Virginia Orthodontic Partners Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock High School
GIRLS
Manassas Park at Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School
Woodbridge at Boo Williams Christmas Classic
Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School
Osbourn vs. Meridian, 4 p.m.
Pallotti High School Tournament (MD)
Hylton vs. Huntington, 2:30 p.m.
Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School
Yorktown vs. Battlefield, 12:30 p.m.
Patriot vs. South County, 5:45 p.m.
John Paul the Great vs. Oakton, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
BOYS
Manassas Park at Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School
Freedom-Woodbridge at Tri-City Holiday Classic at Petersburg High School
GIRLS
Woodbridge at Boo Williams Christmas Classic
Hylton at Pallotti High School Tournament (MD)
Manassas Park at Boltball Holiday Invitational at Lightridge High School
Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton High School
Woodgrove vs. Patriot, 4 p.m.
South County vs. John Paul the Great, 5:45 p.m.
Battlefield vs. Oakton, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.