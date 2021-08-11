football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BATTLEFIELD

Aug. 14 at Robinson, 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 20 Lake Braddock, 5 p.m.

BRENTSVILLE

Aug. 13 Gainesville, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Loudoun Valley, 6 p.m.

COLGAN

Aug. 13 at Manassas Park, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 Herndon, 7 p.m.

FOREST PARK

Aug. 13 Colonial Forge at Colgan HS, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. James Monroe @ Maury Field (Fredericksburg), 7 p.m.

FREEDOM 

Aug. 12 vs. Ocean Lakes and Deep Creek at Ocean Lakes HS, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Patrick Henry-Ashland, 11 a.m.

GAINESVILLE

Aug. 13 at Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Aug. 20 Hylton (freshman/junior varsity), 5 p.m.

GAR-FIELD

Aug 13 Osbourn, 8 p.m.

Aug 19 at Osbourn Park, 7 p.m.

HYLTON

Aug. 12 at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Robinson, 6 p.m.

MANASSAS PARK

Aug. 13 Colgan, 6 p.m.

Aug. 20 Dominion 6 p.m.

OSBOURN

Aug. 13 at Gar-Field, 8 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Wakefield, 6 p.m.

OSBOURN PARK

Aug. 13 at Falls Church, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 Gar-Field, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT

Aug. 11 at Liberty-Bealeton, 6 p.m.

Aug. 20 Colonial Forge, 6:30 p.m.

POTOMAC

Aug. 12 at Justice, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 Edison, 6 p.m.

UNITY REED

Aug. 12 vs. Riverside/Heritage at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Chantilly, 6 p.m.

WOODBRIDGE

Aug. 12 Alexandria City High School, 7 p.m.

Aug. 19 Fauquier, 7 p.m.

