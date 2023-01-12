THURSDAY, JAN. 12
GIRLS
Gainesville at South Lakes, 7 p.m.
Saint John Paul the Great at Fredericksburg Christian, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
BOYS
Colgan at Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Gar-Field at Woodbridge, 7:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Unity Reed at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Osbourn, 7:30 p.m.
Patriot at Battlefield, 7:30 p.m.
Skyline at Brentsville, 7:30 p.m.
William Monroe at Manassas Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Freedom-Woodbridge at Colgan, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Forest Park, 7 p.m.
Gainesville at Hylton, 7 p.m.
Battlefield at Patriot, 7 p.m.
Osbourn at Osbourn Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brentsville at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Manassas Park at William Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 14
BOYS
Woodbridge at West Springfield, 1:45 p.m.
Eastern View at Colgan, 3:30 p.m.
Potomac vs. Hayfield at West Springfield, 7:30 p.m.
Lawson Jr. Classic at Petersburg High School
Matoaca vs. Freedom-Woodbridge, 2:30 p.m.
Petersburg vs. Forest Park, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Forest Park vs. TBA
Saint John Paul the Great at Elizabeth Ann Seton (MD), 1:45 p.m.
