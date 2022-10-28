THURSDAY, OCT. 27
Freedom-Woodbridge 65, Hylton 0
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
Brentsville (8-1) at Skyline (4-4), 7 p.m.
Gar-Field (4-4) at Battlefield (8-0), 7 p.m.
Unity Reed (4-4) at Freedom-South Riding (4-4), 7 p.m.
Colgan (3-5) at Forest Park (4-4), 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park (1-7) at Osbourn (3-5), 7 p.m.
John Champe (6-2) at Patriot (8-0), 7 p.m.
Potomac (3-5) at Woodbridge (4-4), 7 p.m.
Bishop O’Connell (3-5) at John Paul the Great (1-7), 7 p.m.
NOTE The Gainesville at Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology game will not take place. Thomas Jefferson informed Gainesville Thursday they had to forfeit this game due to a lack of healthy players because of illness. Gainesville improves to 3-6 on the season.
SATURDAY, OCT, 29
Quantico (1-8) at Greenbrier Christian (1-8), 1 p.m.
