The Virginia High School League announced the first-round pairings for the regional football playoffs Sunday.
Eight local teams qualified with seven filling up the entire Class 6 Region B bracket.
The VHSL's initial release Sunday listed Potomac, not Colonial Forge, as the Class 6 Region B's eighth and final seed. Both teams tied for the last spot with 26 points.
But Colonial Forge was the actual eighth seed because of the common-opponent tiebreaker. Forge beat Brooke Point and Potomac lost to the Blackhawks.
The VHSL confirmed the correction Monday morning.
Brentsville enters as the No. 2 seed in the Class 3 Region B. The Tigers have reached the postseason seven straight times, which is the longest current active streak of any Prince William County high school.
Two teams, Osbourn and Forest Park, ended its postseason droughts. Osbourn returns for the first time since going 8-4 in 2011. Forest Park last went in 2015 when it went 6-5.
Below are the local first-round matchups: All games begin Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 6 Region B
No. 8 Potomac (4-5) at No. 1 Battlefield (10-0)
No. 7 Forest Park (5-5) at No. 2 Freedom-Prince William (8-2)
No. 6 Unity Reed (5-5) at No. 3 Patriot (7-3)
No. 5 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 4 Osbourn (7-3)
Class 3 Region B
No. 8 Armstrong (2-7) at No. 1 Meridian (8-2)
No. 7 Warren County (3-7) at No. 2 Brentsville (8-2)
No. 6 Rockbridge County (5-5) at No. 3 Brookville (6-3)
No. 5 Broadway (6-4) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (6-4)
Here are the other brackets:
REGION 6A
Cosby (3–7) at Oscar Smith (8–1)
Franklin County (5–5) at Western Branch (8–2)
Ocean Lakes (5–4) at Manchester (7–2)
James River (5–4) at Thomas Dale (7–2)
REGION 6C
Alexandria City (5–5) at Robinson (9–1)
Justice (6–4) at Lake Braddock (8–2)
West Potomac (6–4) at Fairfax (9–1)
West Springfield (7–3) at South County (8–2)
REGION 6D
George Marshall (5–5) at James Madison (9–1)
Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2)
Wakefield (5–5) at Westfield (5–4)
South Lakes (5–5) at Yorktown (7–3)
REGION 5A
Tallwood (4–6) at Green Run (10–0)
Hickory (4–6) at Kempsville (7–1)
Frank Cox (5–5) at Salem (7–2)
Indian River (5–3) at Bayside (6–4)
REGION 5B
Kecoughtan (4–5) at Nansemond River (4–5)
Menchville (4–4) at Norview (5–4)
Byes: Maury (5–1), Woodside (7–2)
REGION 5C
J.R. Rucker (4–4) at Highland Springs (7–3)
Mills Godwin (4–6) at Midlothian (6–2)
Glen Allen (4–5) at Hermitage (8–2)
L.C. Bird (5–3) at Douglas Freeman (8–2)
REGION 5D
Independence (7–3) at Stone Bridge (10–0)
Patrick Henry–Roanoke (7–3) at Massaponax (7–1)
Woodgrove (7–2) at Mountain View (9–1)
Albemarle (8–2) at Riverbend (8–2)
REGION 4A
Smithfield (3–6) at King’s Fork (8–1)
Manor (4–3) at Hampton (9–1)
Warwick (6–4) at Warhill (9–1)
Deep Creek (6–4) at Churchland (8–2)
REGION 4B
Atlee (6–4) at Dinwiddie (8–0)
Chancellor (5–5) at King George (9–0)
Powhatan (7–3) at Varina (8–1)
Patrick Henry–Ashland (8–2) at Matoaca (9–1)
REGION 4C
Sherando (5–5) at Broad Run (9–1)
Loudoun County (8–2) at Handley (9–1)
Tuscarora (8–2) at Kettle Run (9–1)
James Wood (7–3) at Heritage–Loudoun (8–2)
REGION 4D
Amherst (4–5) at Salem (9–1)
Orange (6–4) at G.W.–Danville (7–1)
Halifax County (7–2) at Western Albemarle (9–1)
Louisa (8–2) at E.C. Glass (8–2)
REGION 3A
Tabb (5–5) at Phoebus (9–1)
Southampton (6–3) at York (9–1)
Booker T. Washington (5–4) at Lafayette (7–2)
Hopewell (5–3) at Lake Taylor (6–4)
REGION 3C
Wilson Memorial (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–0)
Waynesboro (5–5) at Heritage–Lynchburg (8–2)
Rockbridge County (5–5) at Brookville (6–3)
Broadway (6–4) at Turner Ashby (6–4)
REGION 3D
Staunton River (4–5) at Christiansburg (9–1)
Northside (4–6) at Abingdon (9–1)
Magna Vista (5–5) at Bassett (8–2)
Lord Boutetort (6–3) at Hidden Valley (7–3)
REGION 2A
Randolph–Henry (5–4) at Nottoway (9–0)
Greensville (5–3) at King William (8–1)
Poquoson (5–4) at Brunswick (5–2)
Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (6–3) at Amelia (5–3)
REGION 2B
Madison County (3–7) at Central–Woodstock (8–1)
Luray (4–5) at Stuarts Draft (7–2)
East Rockingham (4–5) at Clarke County (9–1)
Buckingham (6–2) at Strasburg (8–2)
REGION 2C
Patrick County (2–7) at Glenvar (9–1)
Gretna (5–5) at Appomattox (8–1)
Floyd County (6–4) at Radford (7–3)
Martinsville (4–5) at James River–Buchanon (5–5)
REGION 2D
Lee (4–6) at Graham (9–0)
Virginia (8–2) at Union (7–3)
Tazewell (5–5) at Central-Wise (7–3)
Ridgeview (7–3) at Richlands (5–5)
REGION 1A
Rappahannock (4–5) at Essex (5–1)
Northumberland (6–2) at Washington & Lee (5–3)
Colonial Beach (5–4) at King & Queen (8–1)
West Point (6–3) at Northampton (8–1)
REGION 1B
Surry (5–5) at Central–Lunenberg (7–2)
William Campbell (4–4) at Sussex Central (6–2)
Byes: Riverheands (10–0), Buffalo Gap (7–2)
REGION 1C
Grayson County (5–5) at Galax (7–2)
Eastern Montgomery (5–5) at Giles (6–2)
Narrows (5–5) at Parry McCluer (7–3)
Covington (4–5) at George Wythe (7–3)
REGION 1D
Honaker (5–5) at Holston (10–0)
Eastside (5–4) at Twin Springs (8–1)
Twin Valley (7–3) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (7–3)
Grundy (5–4) at Chilhowie (7–3)
