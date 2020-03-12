Amid growing concerns about the coronavirus, the Virginia High School League announced Thursday afternoon it was cancelling the state boys and girls basketball finals scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
Teams in Class 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be declared co-champions. Thursday’s state finals for Class 1 and 2 were still being played with no changes.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. "“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
Earlier Thursday, the VHSL announced that only direct family members from both participating teams would be allowed to attend Friday and Saturday’s state basketball finals.
Below is a list of the Class 3, 4, 5 and 6 state co-champions:
Class 6 boys co-champions: South County and Centreville
Class 6 girls co-champions: Edison and Madison
Class 5 boys co-champions: Norview and Green Run
Class 5 girls co-champions: Princess Anne and Highland Springs
Class 4 boys co-champions: King's Ford and Woodrow Wilson
Class 4 girls co-champions: Hampton and Monacan
Class 3 boys co-champions: Lakeland and Cave Spring
Class 3 girls co-champions: Spotswood and Lord Boteourt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.