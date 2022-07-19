Magnus Ellerts plans on signing with the Cleveland Guardians and beginning his professional baseball career.

The Guardians selected the 2019 Woodbridge High School graduate Tuesday in the 11th round of the MLB Draft. He was the No. 331st player selected overall in the three-day, 20-round draft that concludes Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 226-pound right-handed pitcher had the option of attending the University of Florida in the fall. But he’s ready to move to the next level.

“This has been my dream to be a pro baseball player,” Ellerts said. “This outweighs everything else.”

Ellerts felt confident a team would select him going into Tuesday. It was just a question of who.

Ellerts’ advisor Hector Morin texted him just before Cleveland picked with the words: “Get ready.”

Ellerts was on the back porch at the moment communicating with Morin, but he knew Cleveland chose him when he heard the pick announced over Morin’s phone. Inside, Ellerts' family erupted with excitement as well when they heard the announcement on the TV.

Ellerts said he had little to no contact with Cleveland coming into the draft, but it didn’t matter.

“The first team that called me was the team I planned on going with,” Ellerts said.

A 6-foot-5, 225-pound right-handed pitcher, Ellerts went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched this past season for Florida Southwestern. He then made four appearances for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League, going 1-0 with one save and a 2.84 ERA.

Ellerts entered the draft rated the No. 402 prospect by Baseball America.

Ellerts had a chance to turn pro in 2021 when the Colorado Rockies contacted him the last day of the 20-round draft to see if he would sign for $125,000. Ellerts declined the offer and instead headed to Florida Southwestern, a NJCAA Division I program.

Ellerts is the first Woodbridge graduate selected in the MLB Draft since 2017 when Logan Farrar was taken in the 36th round by Oakland out of Virginia Commonwealth University.