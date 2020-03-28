As family members shared their favorite thoughts and memories of Verdell Robinson and how he blessed their lives, one of his sons detected a common theme.
“We all have a little Verdell in us,” Denard Robinson said. “We need to carry on his legacy. He touched a lot of people.”
A former Manassas Park High School head boys basketball coach and the father of former Virginia Tech standout point guard Justin Robinson, Verdell passed away March 21 at his home in Manassas of a heart attack at the age of 70.
In talking about his father, Denard refused to let bitterness or frustration overwhelm him as the coronavirus upends the health-care industry as well as how funerals are being handled. Verdell was scheduled to receive a heart stent March 20 at Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas.
But the procedure was cancelled because of the coronavirus, Dernard said. Besides preparing for the spike in coronavirus cases, the hospital had to take Verdell’s age into consideration as well even though Verdell was in good physical shape, he said.
“It was a precaution,” Denard said. “They didn’t want to expose him.”
An Army veteran who lived in Manassas, Verdell was buried Thursday at Quantico National Cemetery. Because of restrictions in place, the family had to watch from their cars as Verdell’s casket was taken down to the plot.
Earlier in the day, the family held a funeral service at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas. But in accordance with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s ban restricting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people, people came inside in groups to pay their respects from 9 a.m. to noon.
The same was true when the family held a private service afterward at the funeral home. People could watch the private service on Facebook Live. Denard said the family plans to hold a memorial service at a later time to celebrate Verdell’s life.
Denard said the family wanted to do the service now instead of waiting until the restrictions were lifted.
“I look at it as everything God does, He does for a reason,” Denard said. “[Verdell] was happy all the time. He would not have wanted a big funeral service. I’m not too upset. It was done for a reason and he wanted things to be done easy.”
Even though Verdell was technically Denard’s uncle, Denard considered him his father. Verdell and his wife Alyse took Denard in when he was 14 after his mother died. Denard’s father, who was Verdell’s brother, had also passed away by that time.
Calling Verdell his role model, Denard said he got into coaching basketball because of Verdell.
“He showed me how to coach and how to talk to kids and how to bond,” said the 40-year-old Denard, who just completed his third season as an assistant with Stonewall Jackson High School’s girls basketball team. “I learned a lot from him.”
Basketball was central to the Robinson household. Verdell was a small forward for the University of Charleston (W.Va.) who once played for and with Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski on the same post team when both were stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado.
Verdell also spent seven seasons as Manassas Park High School’s boys basketball coach.
His son Justin was a four-year point guard at Virginia Tech. He averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists a season ago in helping the Hokies reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967. He finished his career as Virginia Tech's all-time assists leader.
He signed with the Washington Wizards as an undrafted rookie free agent. He played in nine games with the Wizards before being waived Jan. 5. He then signed with the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Beyond guiding his sons, Verdell helped others develop their skills and character. Denard said two former Manassas Park players said how much Verdell meant to them and get their lives together.
“There were a lot of responses of how he impacted their lives,” Denard said.
