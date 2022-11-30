Coby Turner laughed at the question. Had Mike Harris mellowed as a coach since Turner played for him in the 1990s?
“Do you want me to tell the truth?” Turner asked Harris as Harris walked past him before a recent practice at Freedom High School in Woodbridge.
Knowing the answer, both men smiled.
Turner said Harris was more laid back now. But as Harris returns to the sidelines as a head boys basketball coach for the first time since the 2010-11 season, Turner wants people to know something else about his former coach: At his core, Harris remains the same person with the same philosophy.
“He preaches and demands accountability,” Turner said. “It’s all about hard work and effort.”
Chris Goodin, who like Turner played for Harris at John R. Lewis High School (formerly R.E. Lee-Springfield), agreed. Goodin, who played at Radford, and Turner, who played at Dayton, will assist Harris this season.
“He’s the same when it comes to teaching principles,” Goodin said. “If you play hard, there’s a lot of freedom. The offense is simple.”
Harris is still getting familiar with the kids after being accepting the Freedom job in May. His jokes that his office is farther away from the gym than any of his previous jobs.
But overall he feels no lingering effects from his time away running his own program. He still hates cut-down day when he has to tell certain kids they didn’t make the team. And he’s still waiting on finalizing his roster until the football players’ season ends.
In the meantime, the practice schedule remains a constant as another team under Harris’ leadership prepares for the upcoming season.
“Basketball is basketball,” Harris said.
Harris remained patient after deciding he wanted to run his own program again.
At first, Harris considered coaching in college. Harris interviewed for jobs at four Division 3 colleges, but finished runner-up twice. He declined to say who those two schools were.
Harris then turned his attention to Freedom after James West stepped down March 18 after 14 seasons. Harris interviewed for that opening, but the position initially went to Aaron Jones.
Soon after accepting the job, though, Jones informed Freedom May 13 he had accepted a position with Nike and was moving to work at the company’s headquarters in Oregon.
Freedom wasted no time in finding Jones’ replacement. Within 24 hours, the school reached out to Harris and offered him the job. Harris gladly agreed to come aboard.
Harris brings a wealth of experience to a program that return its top two players in junior guards Tavarres Riley and Shamar Sisco. As first-year players for Freedom, they helped the Eagles go 8-4 in the Cardinal District and 11-8 overall.
Riley averaged 23.8 points a game to lead all Prince William County boys scorers. Riley was first-team all-Cardinal District and all-Class 6 6 Region B and Sisco was second-team all-district.
Harris went 118-85 in seven seasons at Southwest High School in San Antonio, TX. One of his players there was 1990 Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer. Detmer was a point guard in high school.
Harris also led John R. Lewis’ boys team for 18 seasons, going 226-183. During his time there, the Lancers reached five region semifinals and the state semifinals once.
After the 2010-11 season, Harris left John R. Lewis and became an assistant basketball coach at Marymount in Arlington for one season. He then served as an assistant coach at the University of Mary Washington for five years, including the 2013-14 season when the Eagles won a school-record 25 games and lost to Williams College and future NBA player Duncan Robinson in the NCAA Division III Tournament quarterfinals. Harris has a signed game ball from that game in his office.
After leaving the college ranks, Harris helped friends of his at Edison and Chantilly high schools.
Harris is familiar with the area. He has lived in Woodbridge for 14 years. His daughter Jessica graduated from Potomac in 2011. And one his former assistants at Lewis, Vernon Lee, was the former girls basketball coach at Freedom.
“I wanted to get back into the high school level,” Harris said. “It’s a great opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.