FIRST TEAM
Christopher Fields Jr., Petersburg, junior
Carmelo Pacheco, Spotswood, senior
Tucker Shifflett, William Monroe, junior
Ayrion Journiette, Northiside, senior
Stark Jones, Cave Spring, junior
Own Dawyot, Cave Spring, senior
Cameron Mise, Hopewell, sophomore
Bobby Gardner, Fluvanna, juior
Player of the year: Christopher Fields Jr, Petersburg
Coach of the year: Jacob Gruse, Cave Spring
SECOND TEAM
Zach Diggs, Skyline, junior
Tyheim Love, Hopewell, senior
Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna, senior
Lawrence Cole, Northside, junior
Finn Irving, Wilson Memorial, junior
Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, senior
Bernard Fuller, Petersburg, senior
Jordan Leaks, Phoebus, junior
