payton.jpg

Manassas Park High School's Payton Simmons

FIRST TEAM

Christopher Fields Jr., Petersburg, junior

Carmelo Pacheco, Spotswood, senior

Tucker Shifflett, William Monroe, junior

Ayrion Journiette, Northiside, senior

Stark Jones, Cave Spring, junior

Own Dawyot, Cave Spring, senior

Cameron Mise, Hopewell, sophomore

Bobby Gardner, Fluvanna, juior

Player of the year: Christopher Fields Jr, Petersburg

Coach of the year: Jacob Gruse, Cave Spring

SECOND TEAM

Zach Diggs, Skyline, junior

Tyheim Love, Hopewell, senior

Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna, senior

Lawrence Cole, Northside, junior

Finn Irving, Wilson Memorial, junior

Payton Simmons, Manassas Park, senior

Bernard Fuller, Petersburg, senior

Jordan Leaks, Phoebus, junior

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.