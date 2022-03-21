For the second time, Brentsville's Alden Yergey earned a spot on the Virginia High School League's Class 3 all-state girls basketball first team.
The junior also made the first team as a freshman, a first in the program's history. The VHSL did not do all-state teams for the 2020-21 school year since some schools did not have athletic seasons due to the pandemic.
But Yergey was named to the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 3 all-state girls basketball team as a sophomore.
Spotswood 6’0” junior guard Zoli Khalil is the Class 3 Player of the Year, and Carroll County head coach Marc Motley is the Class 3 Coach of the Year. Khalil averaged 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game leading Spotswood to an 18-4 record and a spot in the state semifinals.
Motley led Carroll County to a 25-1 record and the Class 3 state title with a 52-47 win over Meridian. It was the first state basketball championship in program history.
Eight players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team.
Each all-state selection committee comprises eight basketball coaches (two from each region).
FIRST TEAM
Kemonye Canady, Lakeland, senior
Kalee Easter, Carroll County, junior
Erin Edmonds, Hopewell, freshman
Alyssa Ervin, Carroll County, sophomore
Zoraida Icabalceta, Meridian, senior
Zoli Khalil, Spotswood, junior
Jeni Levine, Staunton River, senior
Alden Yergey, Brentsville, junior
Player of the year: Zoli Khalil, Spotswood, junior
Coach of the year: Marc Motley, Carroll County
SECOND TEAM
Jaelyn Brown, Lakeland, junior
Eilzabeth Creed, Meridian, junior
Alexis Edmonds, Hopewell, junior
Ta’Nashia Hairston, Magna Vista, senior
Peyton Jones, Meridian, junior
Leah Kiracofe, Turner Ashby, senior
McKenna Mueller, New Kent, senior
Kiersten Ransome, Fort Defiance, senior
