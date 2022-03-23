Landstown 6’5” senior point guard Donald Hand is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Hayfield head coach Carlos Poindexter is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.
Hand averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.8 steals per game this season for the 17-5 Eagles. Poindexter guided Hayfield to a 32-0 record and the Class 6 state title with a 67-47 win over Battlefield in the finals. It is the first state championship in program history.
The 32 wins by the Hawks is the second-most wins in VHSL boys basketball history, only trailing Maggie Walker’s 39-1 mark set during the 1952-53 season as a member of the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic League (VIAL).
The forerunner to the Virginia Interscholastic Association (VIA), which existed from April 1954 through August 1969. The VHSL recognizes all individual and team records from both associations.
Eight players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).
FIRST TEAM
Donald Hand, Landstown, senior
Greg Jones, Hayfield, senior
Kyle Honore, Potomac, senior
Amr Areikat, Langley, senior
Margad Choijilusren, Fairfax, junior
Nasir Coleman, Patriot, junior
Braylon Wheeler, Hayfield, senior
David King, Hayfield, senior
Player of the year: Donald Hand, Landstown, senior
Coach of the year: Carlos Poindexter, Hayfield
SECOND TEAM
Sammy Cooley, South Lakes, senior
Pierce Boerner, James River, senior
Kyle Tang, South Lakes, senior
Dante Kearse, Manchester, junior
James McIntyre, Washington-Liberty, junior
Michael Cooper, Woodbridge, senior
Matthew Lenart, Marshall, junior
Jamel McDuffie, Manchester, senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.