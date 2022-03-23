690A5493.jpg
Potomac's Kyle Honore drives in for a layout against Woodbridge during the teams' game won by the hosts 69-62 on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Landstown 6’5” senior point guard Donald Hand is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Hayfield head coach Carlos Poindexter is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Hand averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.8 steals per game this season for the 17-5 Eagles. Poindexter guided Hayfield to a 32-0 record and the Class 6 state title with a 67-47 win over Battlefield in the finals. It is the first state championship in program history.

The 32 wins by the Hawks is the second-most wins in VHSL boys basketball history, only trailing Maggie Walker’s 39-1 mark set during the 1952-53 season as a member of the Virginia Interscholastic Athletic League (VIAL).

The forerunner to the Virginia Interscholastic Association (VIA), which existed from April 1954 through August 1969. The VHSL recognizes all individual and team records from both associations.

Eight players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).

FIRST TEAM

Donald Hand, Landstown, senior

Greg Jones, Hayfield, senior

Kyle Honore, Potomac, senior

Amr Areikat, Langley, senior

Margad Choijilusren, Fairfax, junior

Nasir Coleman, Patriot, junior

Braylon Wheeler, Hayfield, senior

David King, Hayfield, senior

Player of the year: Donald Hand, Landstown, senior

Coach of the year: Carlos Poindexter, Hayfield

SECOND TEAM

Sammy Cooley, South Lakes, senior

Pierce Boerner, James River, senior

Kyle Tang, South Lakes, senior

Dante Kearse, Manchester, junior

James McIntyre, Washington-Liberty, junior

Michael Cooper, Woodbridge, senior

Matthew Lenart, Marshall, junior

Jamel McDuffie, Manchester, senior

