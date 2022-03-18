The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 all-state girls basketball team.
James Madison 5’8” senior point guard Alayna Arnolie is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Osbourn Park head coach Chrissy Kelly is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.
Arnolie, a Gettysburg College commit, led the Warhawks to a third straight Class 6 state championship. Madison won its three-peat with a 38-29 win over Osbourn Park in the finals.
Kelly led Osbourn Park to a 26-2 record and the Class 6B region championship.
Eight players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team.
Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region). Other teams will be announced as they are selected.
FIRST TEAM
Alayna Arnolie, Madison, senior
Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park, senior
Lanie Grant, James River, freshman
Isabela Lujan Gonzales, Mount Vernon, senior
Grace Arnolie, Madison, senior
A.B. Hoslinger, Langley, senior
Amani Melendez, Woodbridge, senior
Nylah Wilson, Thomas Dale, freshman
Player of the year: Alayna Arnolie, Madison
Coach of the year: Chrissy Kelly, Osbourn Park
SECOND TEAM
Caroline Shimp, Robinson, junior
Toni McCrae, Edison, junior
Alana Powell, Osbourn Park, junior
Kiera Kohler, Madison, senior
Arshae Jackson, James River, junior
Angel Jones, Forest Park, senior
Ana Bournigal, Yorktown, senior
Caitylin Shumadine, Langley, senior
