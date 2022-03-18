690A4024.jpg
Osbourn Park head coach Chrissy Kelly signals that she called a timeout at a critical juncture during her team's 50-37 home win over Thomas Dale in the VHSL State Semi-Final game held on Monday, March 7, 2022.

The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 all-state girls basketball team.

James Madison 5’8” senior point guard Alayna Arnolie is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Osbourn Park head coach Chrissy Kelly is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Arnolie, a Gettysburg College commit, led the Warhawks to a third straight Class 6 state championship. Madison won its three-peat with a 38-29 win over Osbourn Park in the finals.

Kelly led Osbourn Park to a 26-2 record and the Class 6B region championship.

Eight players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team.

Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region). Other teams will be announced as they are selected.

FIRST TEAM

Alayna Arnolie, Madison, senior

Hailey Kellogg, Osbourn Park, senior

Lanie Grant, James River, freshman

Isabela Lujan Gonzales, Mount Vernon, senior

Grace Arnolie, Madison, senior

A.B. Hoslinger, Langley, senior

Amani Melendez, Woodbridge, senior

Nylah Wilson, Thomas Dale, freshman

Player of the year: Alayna Arnolie, Madison

Coach of the year: Chrissy Kelly, Osbourn Park

SECOND TEAM

Caroline Shimp, Robinson, junior

Toni McCrae, Edison, junior

Alana Powell, Osbourn Park, junior

Kiera Kohler, Madison, senior

Arshae Jackson, James River, junior

Angel Jones, Forest Park, senior

Ana Bournigal, Yorktown, senior

Caitylin Shumadine, Langley, senior

