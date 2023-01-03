690A9872.jpg

Colgan's Brielle Kemavor goes high for a kill against ultimate state champion Alexandria City during the teams' ultimate matchup on the campus of VCU in Richmond on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Milan Rex Alexandria City 12

Brielle Kemavor Colgan 12

Chloe Hokenson Langley 11

Maeson Peterson Kellam 12

Mimi Mambu Chantilly 10

Chloe Wilmot Alexandria City 12

Aubrey Hatch Colgan 11

Blakely Barnes Kellam 11

Libero: Paula Sigurani Rivera Colgan 11

Def. Specialist: Jessica Christman Kellam 12

Player of the Year: Milan Rex Alexandria City 12

Coach of the Year: Danielle Thorne Alexandria City

SECOND TEAM

Helen Frankovich Justice 12

Avery Hanley Kellam 11

Leni Stanton-Parker Langley 10

Evelyn Pisano Grassfield 12

Dryden Rancourt Patriot 12

Jade Brooks Oakton 12

Emma Kerwin Freedom South Riding 12

Rylah Robinson Robinson 12

Libero: Chloe Cordoba West Springfield 12

Def. Specialist: Sydney Pham Madison 11

