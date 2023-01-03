FIRST TEAM
Milan Rex Alexandria City 12
Brielle Kemavor Colgan 12
Chloe Hokenson Langley 11
Maeson Peterson Kellam 12
Mimi Mambu Chantilly 10
Chloe Wilmot Alexandria City 12
Aubrey Hatch Colgan 11
Blakely Barnes Kellam 11
Libero: Paula Sigurani Rivera Colgan 11
Def. Specialist: Jessica Christman Kellam 12
Player of the Year: Milan Rex Alexandria City 12
Coach of the Year: Danielle Thorne Alexandria City
SECOND TEAM
Helen Frankovich Justice 12
Avery Hanley Kellam 11
Leni Stanton-Parker Langley 10
Evelyn Pisano Grassfield 12
Dryden Rancourt Patriot 12
Jade Brooks Oakton 12
Emma Kerwin Freedom South Riding 12
Rylah Robinson Robinson 12
Libero: Chloe Cordoba West Springfield 12
Def. Specialist: Sydney Pham Madison 11
