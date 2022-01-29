Wesley Williams.jpg

Battlefield defensive lineman Wesley Williams goes on the prowl against Unity Reed during the teams' matchup on Friday, March 5, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith, Senior

Center: Maarten Woudsma, Oscar Smith, Senior

O. Lineman: Ciaran Sullivan, James Madison, Senior

O. Lineman: Nolan Griles, Manchester, Senior

O. Lineman: Brock Stukes, Oscar Smith, Junior

O. Lineman: Cole Surber, Patriot, Junior

Running Back: Isaiah Ragland, Centreville, Junior

Running Back: Alex Jreige, James Madison, Senior

Running Back: Kevon King, Oscar Smith, Senior

Receiver: Luke Shields, Centreville, Senior

Receiver: Amonte Jones, Oscar Smith, Senior

Receiver: Brock Spalding, South County, Senior

Tight End: Harrison Saint Germain, Westfield, Senior

Kicker: Emmanuel Richardson, Lake Braddock, Senior

Kick Returner: John Hurley, James Madison, Senior

O. All-Purpose: George Stamos, West Potomac, Senior

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

D. Lineman: Aiden Gobaira, Chantilly, Senior

D. Lineman: Caleb Jones, Oscar Smith, Senior

D. Lineman: Cincere Quarterman, Oscar Smith, Senior

Defensive End: Wes Williams, Battlefield, Senior

Defensive End: Kelvon Bethea, Oscar Smith, Senior

Linebacker: QuaShone Paige, Freedom-Woodbridge, Senior

Linebacker: Ryan Salvosa, James Madison, Senior

Linebacker: Shawn Murphy, Unity Reed, Senior

Linebacker: Desmond Cook, Western Branch, Senior

Def. Back: Caleb Woodson, Battlefield, Junior

Def. Back John Hurley James Madison Senior

Def. Back: Sherrod Covil, Oscar Smith, Senior

Def. Back: Miles Greer, South County, Junior

Punter: Noah Christenson, West Potomac, Senior

Punt Returner: Jamari Knox, Oscar Smith, Sophomore

D. All-Purpose: Shane Eller, Unity Reed, Junior

Offensive Player of the Year: Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith, Senior

Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Jones, Oscar Smith, Senior

Coach of the Year: Chris Scott, Oscar Smith

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Connor Barry, James Madison, Senior

Center: Cooper Rudolph, James Robinson, Senior

O. Lineman: Damari Somers, Centreville, Senior

O. Lineman: TJ Oroo, James Robinson, Senior

O. Lineman: Isaiah Montgomery, Landstown, Senior

O. Lineman: Gilbert Tongrongou, Forest Park, Senior

Running Back: Tony Rojas, Fairfax, Junior

Running Back: Ramon Brown, Manchester, Senior

Running Back: Shimique Blizzard, Western Branch, Junior

Receiver: Braden Boggs, Battlefield, Sophomore

Receiver: Kameron Courtney, Freedom-Woodbridge, Sophomore

Receiver: Paul Billups Jr., Western Branch, Junior

Tight End: Tory Johnson, Oscar Smith, Junior

Kicker: Vadin Bruot, Battlefield, Senior

Kick Returner: Jelon Johnson, Battlefield, Junior

O. All-Purpose: Jack Griese, Chantilly, Senior

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

D. Lineman: Gent Veizi, Centreville, Junior

D. Lineman: Cameron Berry, Freedom-Woodbridge, Senior

D. Lineman: Ty Gordon, Battlefield, Junior

Defensive End: Tony Rojas, Fairfax, Junior

Defensive End: Kyle Porter, James Madison, Senior

Linebacker: Jason Clark, Lake Braddock, Senior

Linebacker: Kameron Johnson, Oscar Smith, Junior

Linebacker: Anthony Giordano, South Lakes, Senior

Linebacker: Maddox Lee, Thomas Dale, Junior

Def. Back: Luke Shields, Centreville, Senior

Def. Back: Kendall Bannister, Freedom-Woodbridge, Junior

Def. Back: Austin Wysocki, James Madison, Senior

Def. Back: Cam Sturdifen, Manchester, Senior

Punter: Brian Cehoski, John Champe, Senior

Punt Returner: Luke Shields, Centreville, Senior

D. All-Purpose: Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, Senior

