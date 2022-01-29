FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith, Senior
Center: Maarten Woudsma, Oscar Smith, Senior
O. Lineman: Ciaran Sullivan, James Madison, Senior
O. Lineman: Nolan Griles, Manchester, Senior
O. Lineman: Brock Stukes, Oscar Smith, Junior
O. Lineman: Cole Surber, Patriot, Junior
Running Back: Isaiah Ragland, Centreville, Junior
Running Back: Alex Jreige, James Madison, Senior
Running Back: Kevon King, Oscar Smith, Senior
Receiver: Luke Shields, Centreville, Senior
Receiver: Amonte Jones, Oscar Smith, Senior
Receiver: Brock Spalding, South County, Senior
Tight End: Harrison Saint Germain, Westfield, Senior
Kicker: Emmanuel Richardson, Lake Braddock, Senior
Kick Returner: John Hurley, James Madison, Senior
O. All-Purpose: George Stamos, West Potomac, Senior
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
D. Lineman: Aiden Gobaira, Chantilly, Senior
D. Lineman: Caleb Jones, Oscar Smith, Senior
D. Lineman: Cincere Quarterman, Oscar Smith, Senior
Defensive End: Wes Williams, Battlefield, Senior
Defensive End: Kelvon Bethea, Oscar Smith, Senior
Linebacker: QuaShone Paige, Freedom-Woodbridge, Senior
Linebacker: Ryan Salvosa, James Madison, Senior
Linebacker: Shawn Murphy, Unity Reed, Senior
Linebacker: Desmond Cook, Western Branch, Senior
Def. Back: Caleb Woodson, Battlefield, Junior
Def. Back John Hurley James Madison Senior
Def. Back: Sherrod Covil, Oscar Smith, Senior
Def. Back: Miles Greer, South County, Junior
Punter: Noah Christenson, West Potomac, Senior
Punt Returner: Jamari Knox, Oscar Smith, Sophomore
D. All-Purpose: Shane Eller, Unity Reed, Junior
Offensive Player of the Year: Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith, Senior
Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Jones, Oscar Smith, Senior
Coach of the Year: Chris Scott, Oscar Smith
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Connor Barry, James Madison, Senior
Center: Cooper Rudolph, James Robinson, Senior
O. Lineman: Damari Somers, Centreville, Senior
O. Lineman: TJ Oroo, James Robinson, Senior
O. Lineman: Isaiah Montgomery, Landstown, Senior
O. Lineman: Gilbert Tongrongou, Forest Park, Senior
Running Back: Tony Rojas, Fairfax, Junior
Running Back: Ramon Brown, Manchester, Senior
Running Back: Shimique Blizzard, Western Branch, Junior
Receiver: Braden Boggs, Battlefield, Sophomore
Receiver: Kameron Courtney, Freedom-Woodbridge, Sophomore
Receiver: Paul Billups Jr., Western Branch, Junior
Tight End: Tory Johnson, Oscar Smith, Junior
Kicker: Vadin Bruot, Battlefield, Senior
Kick Returner: Jelon Johnson, Battlefield, Junior
O. All-Purpose: Jack Griese, Chantilly, Senior
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
D. Lineman: Gent Veizi, Centreville, Junior
D. Lineman: Cameron Berry, Freedom-Woodbridge, Senior
D. Lineman: Ty Gordon, Battlefield, Junior
Defensive End: Tony Rojas, Fairfax, Junior
Defensive End: Kyle Porter, James Madison, Senior
Linebacker: Jason Clark, Lake Braddock, Senior
Linebacker: Kameron Johnson, Oscar Smith, Junior
Linebacker: Anthony Giordano, South Lakes, Senior
Linebacker: Maddox Lee, Thomas Dale, Junior
Def. Back: Luke Shields, Centreville, Senior
Def. Back: Kendall Bannister, Freedom-Woodbridge, Junior
Def. Back: Austin Wysocki, James Madison, Senior
Def. Back: Cam Sturdifen, Manchester, Senior
Punter: Brian Cehoski, John Champe, Senior
Punt Returner: Luke Shields, Centreville, Senior
D. All-Purpose: Stephon Hicks, Thomas Dale, Senior
