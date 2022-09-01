The Virginia High School League’s Alignment Committee approved by votes of 5-0 Potomac and Gainesville high schools’ request to move from Class 5 to Class 6 for the next four-year cycle.
The two Prince William County high schools were originally placed in Class 5 in the initial realignment proposal for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years.
Both schools, which are currently in Class 6, Region B, appealed that placement.
The alignment committee met Aug. 23 and 26 to address all appeals.
With 19 schools, the Class 6 Region B would be the largest of the classification’s four regions starting with the 2023-24 school year. Region A has 12, Region C 16 and Region D 13.
Region B is a mix of Stafford, Prince William County, city of Manassas and Loudoun County high schools. Prince William has the most with 12. Four of the five Stafford schools (Brooke Point, Stafford, North Stafford and Mountain View) are moving up from Class 5.
Freedom-South Riding is the lone Loudoun school. The alignment committee denied Freedom-South Riding’s request to move down to Class 5 Region D by a vote of 5-0, stating it did not meet “criteria to move to a lower classification.”
The alignment committee approved North Stafford and Colonial Forge's request to move up to Class 6 Region B from Class 5 Region D. Colonial Forge is in Class 6 Region B right now.
The VHSL’s Executive Committee meets Sept. 21 to determine the final alignment plan.
The realignment changes were determined by the March 31, 2022 enrollment figures. Without a senior class, Gainesville was listed with 1,377 students for 2021-22. But the addition of a senior class this school year will push Gainesville up to 2,000 students with more coming in for the future.
Potomac's enrollment for grades 9-11 was listed at 1,503, a figure that was used as the dividing line between Class 5 and Class 6 for the next cycle. The first school above Potomac is Glen Allen and they are listed as Class 6 with an enrollment of 1,505.
