With the high school sports season delayed until mid-December, the Virginia High School League has now begun working on a postseason plan for the 2020-21 academic year.
On Friday, the VHSL met with athletic directors and other administrators to start looking at how the postseason might appear under the adopted condensed interscholastic plan that was approved July 24 by the league’s executive committee.
The plan is just a draft that will continue to evolve based on additional feedback from coaches, athletic directors and administrators before a final version is presented Aug. 24 to the executive committee for review and discussion.
For the winter sports season, practices start Dec. 14 and games Dec. 28.
Under this first draft, the regional basketball tournament would take place Feb. 8-13 with only the region champion advancing to states, which would be held Feb. 16 (semifinals) and Feb. 20 (finals). That means no state quarterfinals.
Regional wrestling would be Feb 1-6 and states Feb. 12-13. Indoor track regionals would be somewhere in the Feb. 1-6 time frame with the state meet held Feb. 13. Regional swimming would be held between Feb. 3-6 with finals scheduled for Feb. 13.
Fall sports would start practice Feb. 15 and play its first games March 1.
There would be no state quarterfinals for field hockey and volleyball with only the region champs qualifying for states. Regionals would run April 12-17 with state semifinals going April 20.
For golf, regionals would take place April 12-15 with state championships going either April 19 or 20. In girls golf, states would be held April 27 with zone qualifiers scheduled for April 20-22.
For cross country, regional meets would occur between April 12-17 with states scheduled for April 23-24.
For football, only four teams would advance to regionals with the state finals scheduled for May 1. State semifinals would be held April 24. Regional semifinals would begin April 9. Regional finals would have to be played no later than April 17.
For the spring sport season, practice begins April 12 and games April 26. Baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse would hold regionals June 14-19, while tennis would hold regionals June 7-19.
Only regional champions would advance to the state tournament for baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse. All state finals would be held June 26. Baseball, softball and soccer state semifinals would be scheduled over the week of June 21, while state semifinals for lacrosse would take place June 22.
Regional outdoor track would run June 7-12 and states are scheduled for June 18-19.
