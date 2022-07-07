FIRST TEAM
Forward AJ Schuetz Patriot 12
Forward Pierce Boerner James River 12
Forward Noel Sotelo Osbourn 11
Forward Samuel Fritton-Amorose Colonial Forge 12
Midfield Ethan Nguyen James River 12
Midfield Asher Kuzemka Robinson 12
Midfield Benjamin Velasquez Garfield 12
Midfield Zach Richards Landstown 12
Defense Matt Sabater Landstown 12
Defense Cole Fisher Langley 12
Defense Jack Lim WT Woodson 12
Defense Angel Rivas Osbourn 11
At-Large Gabe Renes James River 12
At-Large Ethan Gregory Oakton 12
At-Large Cooper Noseworthy Osbourn 11
Goalie Bayron Banegas Lewis 12
Player of the Year Bayron Banegas Lewis 12
Coach of the Year Bo Amato Langley
SECOND TEAM
Forward Shiloh Toliver Landstown 10
Forward Bryson Pascua Oscar Smith 12
Forward Tristan Kickbush Yorktown 12
Forward Daniel Young Fairfax 12
Midfield Brandon Loarte Osbourn 12
Midfield Brandon Bonilla Washington-Liberty 12
Midfield Paul Picard Fairfax 12
Midfield Merlin Torres Lewis 12
Defense Rory O’Donnell Cosby 12
Defense Darrell Amankwaah Colonial Forge 12
Defense Dylan Hirmas Lewis 12
Defense Sean Kelsay Washington-Liberty 12
At-Large Ryan Poplawski Oakton 12
At-Large Will Mahoney McLean 12
At-Large Jacoby Kolanko James River 12
Goalie Aidan Langley Yorktown 12
