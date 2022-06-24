JF8A0505.jpg
After scoring his team's lone goal, Patriot's AJ Schuetz looks for more as he goes on the attack against host Osbourn during the teams' regional semifinal match on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Forward AJ Schuetz Patriot 12

Forward Pierce Boerner James River 12

Forward Noel Sotelo Osbourn 11

Forward Samuel Fritton-Amorose Colonial Forge 12

Midfield Ethan Nguyen James River 12

Midfield Asher Kuzemka Robinson 12

Midfield Benjamin Velasquez Gar-Field 12

Midfield Zach Richards Landstown 12

Defense Matt Sabater Landstown 12

Defense Cole Fisher Langley 12

Defense Jack Lim WT Woodson 12

Defense Angel Rivas Osbourn 11

At-Large Gabe Renes James River 12

At-Large Ethan Gregory Oakton 12

At-Large Cooper Noseworthy Osbourn 11

Goalie Bayron Banegas Lewis 12

Player of the Year Bayron Banegas Lewis 12

Coach of the Year Bo Amato Langley

SECOND TEAM

Forward Shiloh Toliver Landstown 10

Forward Bryson Pascua Oscar Smith 12

Forward Tristan Kickbush Yorktown 12

Forward Daniel Young Fairfax 12

Midfield Brandon Loarte Osbourn 12

Midfield Brandon Bonilla Washington-Liberty 12

Midfield Paul Picard Fairfax 12

Midfield Merlin Torres Lewis 12

Defense Rory O’Donnell Cosby 12

Defense Darrell Amankwaah Colonial Forge 12

Defense Dylan Hirmas Lewis 12

Defense Sean Kelsay Washington-Liberty 12

At-Large Ryan Poplawski Oakton 12

At-Large Will Mahoney McLean 12

At-Large Jacoby Kolanko James River 12

Goalie Aidan Langley Yorktown 12

