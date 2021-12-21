VHSL Logo

FIRST TEAM

Samantha Betancourt, Grassfield

Reagan Davis, Grassfield

Kirsten Lederer, Grassfield

Mari Riccick, Grassfield

Amaris Lopez, Thomas Dale

Paige Wellens, Patriot

Kyleigh Shipe, Patriot

Dennis Cranston, Battlefield

Jocelyn Butler, Battlefield

Cimyra Richards, Colgan

Rianna Nagle, Lake Braddock

Madeline Orchard, West Springfield

Kathleen Patten, James Robinson

Devon Babcock, James Robinson

Daniela Rajwan, James Robinson

Aaliyah Adams-Mayfield, Westfield

Sophia Bailey, Washington-Liberty

Victoria Morin, Westfield

Nicole Roberts, South Lakes

Benichiro Tasaki, Herndon

Player of the Year: Samantha Betancourt, Grassfield

Coach of the Year: Dusti Todd, Grassfield

SECOND TEAM

Amara Thompson, Thomas Dale

Macy Edwards, Thomas Dale

Kadence Blakley, Cosby

Jackie Linvingston, Cosby

Zoe Bryant, Cosby

Kendall Ford, Patriot

Hannah Simms, Battlefield

Maliyah Burris, Woodbridge

Eliza Vanegas, Woodbridge

Riley Owen, Colgan

Ava Dunn, W.T. Woodson

Eliza Watkins, James Robinson

Kalla Tomberlin, West Springfield

Andriana Eskandari, Lake Braddock

Nataly Bedoya, Lake Braddock

Whitney Booth, George Marshall

Haley Crowder, Centreville

Iyesha Souiri, George Marshall

Anna Stookey, Centreville

Haylie Thomas, Centreville

