FIRST TEAM
Samantha Betancourt, Grassfield
Reagan Davis, Grassfield
Kirsten Lederer, Grassfield
Mari Riccick, Grassfield
Amaris Lopez, Thomas Dale
Paige Wellens, Patriot
Kyleigh Shipe, Patriot
Dennis Cranston, Battlefield
Jocelyn Butler, Battlefield
Cimyra Richards, Colgan
Rianna Nagle, Lake Braddock
Madeline Orchard, West Springfield
Kathleen Patten, James Robinson
Devon Babcock, James Robinson
Daniela Rajwan, James Robinson
Aaliyah Adams-Mayfield, Westfield
Sophia Bailey, Washington-Liberty
Victoria Morin, Westfield
Nicole Roberts, South Lakes
Benichiro Tasaki, Herndon
Player of the Year: Samantha Betancourt, Grassfield
Coach of the Year: Dusti Todd, Grassfield
SECOND TEAM
Amara Thompson, Thomas Dale
Macy Edwards, Thomas Dale
Kadence Blakley, Cosby
Jackie Linvingston, Cosby
Zoe Bryant, Cosby
Kendall Ford, Patriot
Hannah Simms, Battlefield
Maliyah Burris, Woodbridge
Eliza Vanegas, Woodbridge
Riley Owen, Colgan
Ava Dunn, W.T. Woodson
Eliza Watkins, James Robinson
Kalla Tomberlin, West Springfield
Andriana Eskandari, Lake Braddock
Nataly Bedoya, Lake Braddock
Whitney Booth, George Marshall
Haley Crowder, Centreville
Iyesha Souiri, George Marshall
Anna Stookey, Centreville
Haylie Thomas, Centreville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.