FIRST TEAM
Forward: Emma Abromavage, Fairfax HS, 12
Forward: Kyleigh Kearney, Grassfield HS, 12
Forward: Tess Satterfield, Madison HS, 11
Forward: Alexis Williams, Yorktown HS, 10
Midfielder: Anya Arseneau, Robinson Secondary, 12
Midfielder: Halley Beaudoin, Fairfax HS, 11
Midfielder: Josi John, Western Branch HS, 12
Midfielder: Emily Stafford, Yorktown HS, 11
Defender: Madelyn Dearing, Madison HS, 11
Defender: Jacquelyn Hasty, Western Branch HS, 11
Defender: Lily Randles, Yorktown HS, 12
Defender: Gwendolyn Via, Fairfax HS, 12
At-Large: Caroline Brickley, Yorktown HS, 12
At-Large: Ella Grey Hammock, Madison HS, 12
At-Large: Carley Mayers, Colgan HS, 12
Goalkeeper: Michaela Skinner, Western Branch HS, 12
Player of the Year: Emily Stafford, Yorktown HS, 11
Coach of the Year: Olivia Shipley, Yorktown HS
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Alexis Andrews-Thompson, Colgan HS, 12
Forward; Claudia Lenahan, Patriot HS, 12
Forward: Malena Magnano, Kellam HS, 10
Forward: Claire Moynihan, Robinson Secondary, 12
Midfielder: Lauren Delwiche, Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology HS, 12
Midfielder: Jennifer Kemp, Grassfield HS, 12
Midfielder: Natalie Moul, Battlefield HS, 10
Midfielder: Teagan Ryan, South Lakes HS, 12
Defender: Rylyn Beck, Grassfield HS, 11
Defender: Regan Fields, Colonial Forge HS, 12
Defender: Calleigh Katz, Oakton HS, 12
Defender: Emma Payze, Marshall HS, 12
At-Large: Zoe Dolfis, Robinson Secondary, 11
At-Large: Natalie Morgan, Oakton HS, 12
At-Large: Alex Richards, Western Branch HS, 9
Goalkeeper: Gabby Bollini, Madison HS, 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.