The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-State girls lacrosse team. Battlefield senior midfielder Callie Curtis is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Yorktown head coach Jenny Tran is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.
Curtis, who will play collegiately at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., scored 18 goals and 11 assists, leading Battlefield to the state finals. In addition, the Region B Player of the Year totaled 30 ground balls, claimed 109 draw controls, and caused 20 turnovers in 2022.
The Class 6 Coach of the Year, Jenny Tran, led a dominant Yorktown team to a 19-4 record and an 18-8 win over Battlefield in the Class 6 state championship game. It’s Yorktown’s first state title and the first-ever appearance by an Arlington County school in the championship game.
Sixteen players are selected first-team all-state and second-team all-state (four attack, four midfield, four defense, one goalie, one face-off specialist, one short-stick defensive midfielder, and one long-stick midfielder). Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).
FIRST TEAM
Attack Ainsley Burke Yorktown Sr
Attack Julia Daly Langley Sr
Attack Holly Hill Robinson Sr
Attack Lucy Shafer Battlefield Sr
Midfield Callie Curtis Battlefield Sr
Midfield Reese Cuviello Woodson So
Midfield Emily Stafford Yorktown Jr
Midfield Sarah Waits Langley Sr
Defense Meghan Adams Battlefield Sr
Defense Keelin Byrne Langley Sr
Defense Lauren Faulkner Woodson Sr
Defense Karli Olsen Cosby Sr
At-Large Kathryn Hutton John Champe So
At-Large Riley Sturtevant West Springfield Sr
At-Large Aly Yee-Jenkins Oakton Jr
Goalie Gracie Lint Battlefield So
Player of the Year Callie Curtis Battlefield Sr
Coach of the Year Jenny Tran Yorktown
SECOND TEAM
Attack Caralie Basuel Oakton Jr
Attack Anna Checkosky Robinson So
Attack Mia Pisani Madison Sr
Attack Kiran Smitka Freedom – South Riding Sr
Midfield Jordon Condon Madison Sr
Midfield Rachel Koeneke Freedom – South Riding Jr
Midfield Ella Morici Cosby Sr
Midfield Emmie Ridgeway Washington-Liberty Sr
Defense Abby Barrett Robinson Sr
Defense Elyssa Bower John Champe Sr
Defense Ava LaRuffa Centreville Jr
Defense Sam Tadle Madison Sr
At-Large Mia Federovich Falls Church Sr
At-Large Sydney Martin Madison Sr
At-Large Liv Tuebo Cosby Fr
Goalie Annalise Thaler West Springfield Jr
