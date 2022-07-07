05_Yorktown v Battlefield Girls Lacrosse_Doug Stroud Photography__S511490.jpg

Battlefield's Callie Curtis during the Class 6 state girls lacrosse final June 11.

 Doug Stroud/For InsideNoVa

The Virginia High School League announces its 2022 Class 6 All-State girls lacrosse team. Battlefield senior midfielder Callie Curtis is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Yorktown head coach Jenny Tran is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Curtis, who will play collegiately at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., scored 18 goals and 11 assists, leading Battlefield to the state finals. In addition, the Region B Player of the Year totaled 30 ground balls, claimed 109 draw controls, and caused 20 turnovers in 2022.

The Class 6 Coach of the Year, Jenny Tran, led a dominant Yorktown team to a 19-4 record and an 18-8 win over Battlefield in the Class 6 state championship game. It’s Yorktown’s first state title and the first-ever appearance by an Arlington County school in the championship game.

Sixteen players are selected first-team all-state and second-team all-state (four attack, four midfield, four defense, one goalie, one face-off specialist, one short-stick defensive midfielder, and one long-stick midfielder). Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).

FIRST TEAM

Attack Ainsley Burke Yorktown Sr

Attack Julia Daly Langley Sr

Attack Holly Hill Robinson Sr

Attack Lucy Shafer Battlefield Sr

Midfield Callie Curtis Battlefield Sr

Midfield Reese Cuviello Woodson So

Midfield Emily Stafford Yorktown Jr

Midfield Sarah Waits Langley Sr

Defense Meghan Adams Battlefield Sr

Defense Keelin Byrne Langley Sr

Defense Lauren Faulkner Woodson Sr

Defense Karli Olsen Cosby Sr

At-Large Kathryn Hutton John Champe So

At-Large Riley Sturtevant West Springfield Sr

At-Large Aly Yee-Jenkins Oakton Jr

Goalie Gracie Lint Battlefield So

Player of the Year Callie Curtis Battlefield Sr

Coach of the Year Jenny Tran Yorktown

SECOND TEAM 

Attack Caralie Basuel Oakton Jr

Attack Anna Checkosky Robinson So

Attack Mia Pisani Madison Sr

Attack Kiran Smitka Freedom – South Riding Sr

Midfield Jordon Condon Madison Sr

Midfield Rachel Koeneke Freedom – South Riding Jr

Midfield Ella Morici Cosby Sr

Midfield Emmie Ridgeway Washington-Liberty Sr

Defense Abby Barrett Robinson Sr

Defense Elyssa Bower John Champe Sr

Defense Ava LaRuffa Centreville Jr

Defense Sam Tadle Madison Sr

At-Large Mia Federovich Falls Church Sr

At-Large Sydney Martin Madison Sr

At-Large Liv Tuebo Cosby Fr

Goalie Annalise Thaler West Springfield Jr

