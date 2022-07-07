FIRST TEAM
Forward Y-Van Nguyen Fairfax 12
Forward Chloe Limbach Kellam 12
Forward Samantha DeGuzman Colgan 11
Forward Anna Thatcher Oakton 12
Midfield Peyton Curney Landstown 11
Midfield Isabel Kelly Battlefield 12
Midfield Abby Colangelo South County 12
Midfield Shay Montgomery Yorktown 12
Defense Aminata Davis Yorktown 11
Defense Carly Brock Patriot 11
Defense Abigail Pesut Kellam 12
Defense Brooke Birrell South County 12
At-Large Avril Silva South County 12
At-Large Nenah Conners Patriot 12
At-Large Emily Box Ocean Lakes 11
Goalie Cara Martin Alexandria City 12
Player of the Year Aminata Davis Yorktown 11
Coach of the Year Hannah Davis Yorktown
SECOND TEAM
Forward Alana Ellis Western Branch 12
Forward Mya Townes John Champe 9
Forward Anna Chau Thomas Jefferson 9
Forward Moira Flynn Yorktown 11
Midfield Ava Chuderwicz Kellam 10
Midfield Ayda Pannell John Champe 9
Midfield Esha Dua Robinson 12
Midfield Lexi Hazelgrove Centreville 11
Defense Sierra Clark Ocean Lakes 11
Defense Kamryn Winger Colgan 10
Defense Hannah McGarvey Patriot 12
Defense Evelyn Casadaban Yorktown 11
At-Large Jaidyn Curry South County 12
At-Large Jazmin Jackson Osbourn Park 11
At-Large Lauren Dupont South County 12
Goalie Kylie Cass Kellam 11
