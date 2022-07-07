Yorktown soccer player Davis

Yorktown High School’s Aminata Davis, left, was chosen as the Class 6 state Player of the Year in girls soccer. (Photo by Deb Kolt)

FIRST TEAM

Forward Y-Van Nguyen Fairfax 12

Forward Chloe Limbach Kellam 12

Forward Samantha DeGuzman Colgan 11

Forward Anna Thatcher Oakton 12

Midfield Peyton Curney Landstown 11

Midfield Isabel Kelly Battlefield 12

Midfield Abby Colangelo South County 12

Midfield Shay Montgomery Yorktown 12

Defense Aminata Davis Yorktown 11

Defense Carly Brock Patriot 11

Defense Abigail Pesut Kellam 12

Defense Brooke Birrell South County 12

At-Large Avril Silva South County 12

At-Large Nenah Conners Patriot 12

At-Large Emily Box Ocean Lakes 11

Goalie Cara Martin Alexandria City 12

Player of the Year Aminata Davis Yorktown 11

Coach of the Year Hannah Davis Yorktown

SECOND TEAM 

Forward Alana Ellis Western Branch 12

Forward Mya Townes John Champe 9

Forward Anna Chau Thomas Jefferson 9

Forward Moira Flynn Yorktown 11

Midfield Ava Chuderwicz Kellam 10

Midfield Ayda Pannell John Champe 9

Midfield Esha Dua Robinson 12

Midfield Lexi Hazelgrove Centreville 11

Defense Sierra Clark Ocean Lakes 11

Defense Kamryn Winger Colgan 10

Defense Hannah McGarvey Patriot 12

Defense Evelyn Casadaban Yorktown 11

At-Large Jaidyn Curry South County 12

At-Large Jazmin Jackson Osbourn Park 11

At-Large Lauren Dupont South County 12

Goalie Kylie Cass Kellam 11

