FIRST TEAM
Brielle Kemavor, Colgan, 11
Akasha Anderson, Herndon, 12
Milan Rex, Alexandria City, 11
Sarah Thompson, Kellam, 12
Courtney Bryant, Franklin County, 12
Hillarie Adams, Battlefield, 12
Lainey Feighery, Chantilly, 12
Chloe Wilmot, Alexandria City, 11
Libero: Lila Randall, Alexandria City, 12
Def. Specialist: Paula Sigurani, Colgan, 10
Player of the Year: Brielle Kemavor, Colgan, 11
Coach of the Year: Will Davis, Freedom South Riding
SECOND TEAM
Halie Murphy, Freedom-SR, 12
Maeson Petterson, Kellam, 11
Nicole Mallus, McLean, 12
Sarah Malinowski, Freedom SR, 12
Brooke Waldack, Justice, 12
Ella Park, McLean, 12
Alexis Scipione, Colgan, 11
Helena Swaak, Langley, 12
Libero: Stephanie Schatzman, Kellam, 12
Def. Specialist: Lauren Sung, Langley, 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.