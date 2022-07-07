softball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher Kam Brown Cosby 9

Pitcher Aiko Conaway Battlefield 10

Pitcher Sammy Stuart West Springfield 12

Catcher Sage Viar Battlefield 12

1st Base Mia Woolfolk Manchester 10

2nd Base Lilly Compton Battlefield 12

3rd Base Katrina Swan Madison 11

Shortstop Reina Washington Woodbridge 12

Outfielder Jericho Tate Woodbridge 10

Outfielder Blayne Talley Cosby 11

Outfielder Alexis Morgan Westfield 11

DP-Flex Ayla Condill Madison 10

At-Large Macey Johnson McLean 12

At-Large Sarah Medellin Woodbridge 12

Player of the Year Katrina Swan Madison 11

Coach of the Year Jim Adkins Madison

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher Grace Clary Woodbridge 11

Pitcher Emma Zieg Grassfield 12

Pitcher Emilie Doty Washington & Liberty 12

Catcher Kamryn Inman Grassfield 12

1st Base Kayli Lamboy Colgan 9

2nd Base Katie Swatek West Springfield 12

3rd Base Trinity Gaither Battlefield 11

Shortstop Riley Frickleton South Lakes 11

Outfielder Emily Lampela Hayfield 11

Outfielder Ella Dawson John Champe 10

Outfielder Calliope James Ocean Lakes 11

DP-Flex Darrah Nickens Osbourn Park 12

At-Large Sarah Semko Langley 12

At-Large McKenzie Powell Freedom 9

