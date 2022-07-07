FIRST TEAM
Pitcher Kam Brown Cosby 9
Pitcher Aiko Conaway Battlefield 10
Pitcher Sammy Stuart West Springfield 12
Catcher Sage Viar Battlefield 12
1st Base Mia Woolfolk Manchester 10
2nd Base Lilly Compton Battlefield 12
3rd Base Katrina Swan Madison 11
Shortstop Reina Washington Woodbridge 12
Outfielder Jericho Tate Woodbridge 10
Outfielder Blayne Talley Cosby 11
Outfielder Alexis Morgan Westfield 11
DP-Flex Ayla Condill Madison 10
At-Large Macey Johnson McLean 12
At-Large Sarah Medellin Woodbridge 12
Player of the Year Katrina Swan Madison 11
Coach of the Year Jim Adkins Madison
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher Grace Clary Woodbridge 11
Pitcher Emma Zieg Grassfield 12
Pitcher Emilie Doty Washington & Liberty 12
Catcher Kamryn Inman Grassfield 12
1st Base Kayli Lamboy Colgan 9
2nd Base Katie Swatek West Springfield 12
3rd Base Trinity Gaither Battlefield 11
Shortstop Riley Frickleton South Lakes 11
Outfielder Emily Lampela Hayfield 11
Outfielder Ella Dawson John Champe 10
Outfielder Calliope James Ocean Lakes 11
DP-Flex Darrah Nickens Osbourn Park 12
At-Large Sarah Semko Langley 12
At-Large McKenzie Powell Freedom 9
