FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Abigail Adamek Kellam JR
Pitcher Hailey Simpson McLean SO
Pitcher Ava Livingston Madison JR
Catcher Jacquelyn Hasty Western Branch SR
1st Base Mia Woolfolk Manchester JR
2nd Base Julianna Kellogg Grassfield SR
3rd Base Alyssa Cadolino Westfield SR
Shortstop Graciela Dominguez Madison SR
Outfielder Taylor Williams South County SR
Outfielder Ava Abromavage South County SO
Outfielder Abbey Gillespie Freedom SR
DP-Flex Sofia Marshall Madison JR
At-Large Gabby Colder McLean SR
At-Large Sydney Harris Kellam SR
Player of the Year Abigail Adamek Kellam JR
Coach of the Year Lori Gavin Kellam
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Pitcher Samantha Borrayo Osbourn Park JR
Pitcher Mackenzie Verdejo Lake Braddock FR
Pitcher Braelyn Bailey Grassfield FR
Catcher Cordia Hirschy Osbourn Park SO
1st Base Avery Miller Alexandria City SR
2nd Base Jada Holt Woodbridge JR
3rd Base Haley Luginbill Western Branch SR
Shortstop Bailey Murphy Grassfield SR
Outfielder Gennie Fagan McLean FR
Outfielder Ava McMichael Kellam JR
Outfielder Maddie LeMasters Western Branch SO
DP-Flex Madi Fillare Colgan SR
At-Large Ellie Talley Cosby JR
At-Large Izzy Adame Colgan JR
