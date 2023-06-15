IN_Woodbridge vs Osbourn Park_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_7723.jpg
Osbourn Park's catcher Cordia Hirschy (7), Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Abigail Adamek Kellam JR

Pitcher Hailey Simpson McLean SO

Pitcher Ava Livingston Madison JR

Catcher Jacquelyn Hasty Western Branch SR

1st Base Mia Woolfolk Manchester JR

2nd Base Julianna Kellogg Grassfield SR

3rd Base Alyssa Cadolino Westfield SR

Shortstop Graciela Dominguez Madison SR

Outfielder Taylor Williams South County SR

Outfielder Ava Abromavage South County SO

Outfielder Abbey Gillespie Freedom SR

DP-Flex Sofia Marshall Madison JR

At-Large Gabby Colder McLean SR

At-Large Sydney Harris Kellam SR

Player of the Year Abigail Adamek Kellam JR

Coach of the Year Lori Gavin Kellam

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Pitcher Samantha Borrayo Osbourn Park JR

Pitcher Mackenzie Verdejo Lake Braddock FR

Pitcher Braelyn Bailey Grassfield FR

Catcher Cordia Hirschy Osbourn Park SO

1st Base Avery Miller Alexandria City SR

2nd Base Jada Holt Woodbridge JR

3rd Base Haley Luginbill Western Branch SR

Shortstop Bailey Murphy Grassfield SR

Outfielder Gennie Fagan McLean FR

Outfielder Ava McMichael Kellam JR

Outfielder Maddie LeMasters Western Branch SO

DP-Flex Madi Fillare Colgan SR

At-Large Ellie Talley Cosby JR

At-Large Izzy Adame Colgan JR

