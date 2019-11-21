FIRST TEAM
Forward Tori Carawan Kellam 12
Forward Bella Holloman Langley 12
Forward Sara Silarszka Fairfax 11
Forward Margaret Stephan Woodson 12
Midfielder Maddie McGaughey Langley 12
Midfielder Anna Stribling Woodson 12
Midfielder Victoria Kennedy Colgan 12
Midfielder Riley Wollerton Western Branch 10
Defender Mikayla Schoff Langley 12
Defender Tristen Craig Massaponax 12
Defender Bridget Cassata Woodson 12
Defender Gwendolyn Via Fairfax 10
At-Large Aly Trumbull Langley 12
At-Large Tatum Lynch Fairfax 12
At-Large Josi John Western Branch 10
Goalkeeper Alyssa Maryanopolis West Springfield 12
Player of the Year – Kellam: Tori Carawan
Coach of the Year – Langley: Katie Robinson
SECOND TEAM
Forward Lauren Gresham Patriot 12
Forward Avery Burke Marshall 12
Forward Olivia McCafferty Colgan 12
Forward Rebecca Bartheld Battlefield 10
Midfielder Adriana Risi Chantilly 11
Midfielder Zoe Krawietz Robinson 12
Midfielder Jayden Moon Riverbend 12
Midfielder Rebecca Stewart Washington - Liberty 12
Defender Carly Williams Madison 12
Defender Marie Iverson Tallwood 12
Defender Halley Beaudoin Fairfax 9
Defender Rocia Gayoso Battlefield 12
At-Large Caroline Porter Kellam 10
At-Large IvyLynn Powell Osbourn 12
At-Large Caitlin Webner Tallwood 12
Goalkeeper Gillian Dumont Marshall 12
