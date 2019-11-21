tori playing.jpg

Colgan's Victoria Kennedy

FIRST TEAM

Forward Tori Carawan Kellam 12

Forward Bella Holloman Langley 12

Forward Sara Silarszka Fairfax 11

Forward Margaret Stephan Woodson 12

Midfielder Maddie McGaughey Langley 12

Midfielder Anna Stribling Woodson 12

Midfielder Victoria Kennedy Colgan 12

Midfielder Riley Wollerton Western Branch 10

Defender Mikayla Schoff Langley 12

Defender Tristen Craig Massaponax 12

Defender Bridget Cassata Woodson 12

Defender Gwendolyn Via Fairfax 10

At-Large Aly Trumbull Langley 12

At-Large Tatum Lynch Fairfax 12

At-Large Josi John Western Branch 10

Goalkeeper Alyssa Maryanopolis West Springfield 12

Player of the Year – Kellam: Tori Carawan

Coach of the Year – Langley: Katie Robinson

SECOND TEAM

Forward Lauren Gresham Patriot 12

Forward Avery Burke Marshall 12

Forward Olivia McCafferty Colgan 12

Forward Rebecca Bartheld Battlefield 10

Midfielder Adriana Risi Chantilly 11

Midfielder Zoe Krawietz Robinson 12

Midfielder Jayden Moon Riverbend 12

Midfielder Rebecca Stewart Washington - Liberty 12

Defender Carly Williams Madison 12

Defender Marie Iverson Tallwood 12

Defender Halley Beaudoin Fairfax 9

Defender Rocia Gayoso Battlefield 12

At-Large Caroline Porter Kellam 10

At-Large IvyLynn Powell Osbourn 12

At-Large Caitlin Webner Tallwood 12

Goalkeeper Gillian Dumont Marshall 12

