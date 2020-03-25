FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Andrews Colgan Jr.
Grace Townsend James River Sr.
Elizabeth Dufrane McLean Sr.
Bri Johns Edison Sr.
Tedi Makrigiorgos Madison Jr.
Bailey Williams Cosby Sr.
Hannah Williams Stonewall Jackson Sr.
Charlotte Jewell Edison Sr.
Player of the Year: Alyssa Andrews Colgan Jr.
Coach of the Year: Kirsten Stone Madison
SECOND TEAM
Crystal White Western Branch Sr.
Christina Trivisonno Marshall Jr.
Melanie George Fairfax Sr.
Brianna Scott South Lakes Jr.
Cameren Downs Colonial Forge Sr.
McKenzie Matheny West Springfield Soph.
Arshae Jackson James River Fr.
Eryn Byrd Western Branch Sr.
