FIRST TEAM

Katelyn Clarke South County 12

Mia Montesa Floyd Kellam 12

Zelasia Edwards Floyd Kellam 12

Kirah Johnson Westfield 12

Amy Burkhardt Woodson 11

Sydney Jones Edison 11

Olivia Franke Langley 12

Julianna Quintero Battlefield 11

Libero Kaytie Gosiene Floyd Kellam 12

Def. Specialist Jaden Reasor Woodson 11

Player of the Year: Katelyn Clarke South County 12

Coach of the Year: Keira Peoples Kellam

SECOND TEAM

Emma Morris Battlefield 11

Olivia Womble Robinson 12

Jordan Lyons Woodson 12

Parker Hartzell West Potomac 11

Kate Shiere Washington-Liberty 12

Paityn Walker Colonial Forge 11

Hillarie Adams Battlefield 10

Courtney Bryant Franklin County 10

Libero Karis Park Chantilly 11

Def. Specialist Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo Forest Park 11

