FIRST TEAM
Katelyn Clarke South County 12
Mia Montesa Floyd Kellam 12
Zelasia Edwards Floyd Kellam 12
Kirah Johnson Westfield 12
Amy Burkhardt Woodson 11
Sydney Jones Edison 11
Olivia Franke Langley 12
Julianna Quintero Battlefield 11
Libero Kaytie Gosiene Floyd Kellam 12
Def. Specialist Jaden Reasor Woodson 11
Player of the Year: Katelyn Clarke South County 12
Coach of the Year: Keira Peoples Kellam
SECOND TEAM
Emma Morris Battlefield 11
Olivia Womble Robinson 12
Jordan Lyons Woodson 12
Parker Hartzell West Potomac 11
Kate Shiere Washington-Liberty 12
Paityn Walker Colonial Forge 11
Hillarie Adams Battlefield 10
Courtney Bryant Franklin County 10
Libero Karis Park Chantilly 11
Def. Specialist Natalia Gutierrez Del Arroyo Forest Park 11
