The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee approved the next four-year cycle for school alignment during its meeting Sept. 21.
The new alignment plan begins with the 2023-24 school year.
The Class 6 Region B, which features primarily Prince William County schools, will have 19 schools, making it the largest region among the six classifications.
The executive committee denied Freedom-South Riding’s appeal to move to Class 5, Region D, saying it did not meet the criteria to move to a lower classification. The Loudoun County school will remain in Class 6 Region B.
Class 6 Region B is a mix of Stafford, Prince William County, city of Manassas (Osbourn) and Loudoun County high schools. Prince William has the most with 12. Four of the five Stafford schools (Brooke Point, Stafford, North Stafford and Mountain View) are moving up from Class 5 joining current Class 6 Region B member Colonial Forge.
The Cardinal District will remain as seven teams, while the Cedar Run goes down to seven with John Champe dropping to Class 4.
Fauquier and Kettle Run are dropping down to the Class 3 Northwestern District from Class 4, where they will join current members Brentsville and Manassas Park.
Current Northwestern District member William Monroe is moving to a closer geographical district.
The executive committee also approved girls wrestling as an emerging sport for a three-year period, starting this school year.
