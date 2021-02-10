The Virginia High School League announced Wednesday it will give regions extra time to complete their basketball and wrestling tournaments.
The decision comes in preparation for this weekend’s inclement weather. The finals for the Class 6 Region B boys and girls basketball tournaments are scheduled for this Friday. The Class 6 Region B wrestling tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Battlefield High School.
The VHSL said regions that must reschedule are encouraged to use Sunday as the final day of competition pending approval from their school division.
The VHSL said the state basketball tournaments scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 through Saturday, February 20, 2021 and VHSL state-wrestling tournaments scheduled Thursday, February 18 through Saturday, February 20, 2021 will remain as scheduled.
