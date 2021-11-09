football generic.jpg
All games are Friday, 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted 

REGION 6A

Cosby (3–7) at Oscar Smith (8–1)

Franklin County (5–5) at Western Branch (8–2)

Ocean Lakes (5–4) at Manchester (7–2)

James River (5–4) at Thomas Dale (7–2)

REGION 6B

No. 8 Colonial Forge (4-6) at No. 1 Battlefield (10-0)

No. 7 Forest Park (5-5) at No. 2 Freedom-Prince William (8-2)

No. 6 Unity Reed (5-5) at No. 3 Patriot (7-3)

No. 5 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 4 Osbourn (7-3)

REGION 6C

Alexandria City (5–5) at Robinson (9–1)

Justice (6–4) at Lake Braddock (8–2)

West Potomac (6–4) at Fairfax (9–1)

West Springfield (7–3) at South County (8–2)

REGION 6D

George Marshall (5–5) at James Madison (9–1)

Chantilly (5–5) at Centreville (8–2)

Wakefield (5–5) at Westfield (5–4)

South Lakes (5–5) at Yorktown (7–3)

REGION 5A

Tallwood (4–6) at Green Run (10–0)

Hickory (4–6) at Kempsville (7–1)

Frank Cox (5–5) at Salem (7–2)

Indian River (5–3) at Bayside (6–4)

REGION 5B

Kecoughtan (4–5) at Nansemond River (4–5)

Menchville (4–4) at Norview (5–4)

Byes: Maury (5–1), Woodside (7–2)

REGION 5C

J.R. Rucker (4–4) at Highland Springs (7–3)

Mills Godwin (4–6) at Midlothian (6–2)

Glen Allen (4–5) at Hermitage (8–2)

L.C. Bird (5–3) at Douglas Freeman (8–2)

REGION 5D

Independence (7–3) at Stone Bridge (10–0)

Patrick Henry–Roanoke (7–3) at Massaponax (7–1)

Woodgrove (7–2) at Mountain View (9–1)

Albemarle (8–2) at Riverbend (8–2)

REGION 4A

Smithfield (3–6) at King’s Fork (8–1)

Manor (4–3) at Hampton (9–1)

Warwick (6–4) at Warhill (9–1)

Deep Creek (6–4) at Churchland (8–2)

REGION 4B

Atlee (6–4) at Dinwiddie (8–0)

Chancellor (5–5) at King George (9–0)

Powhatan (7–3) at Varina (8–1)

Patrick Henry–Ashland (8–2) at Matoaca (9–1)

REGION 4C

Sherando (5–5) at Broad Run (9–1)

Loudoun County (8–2) at Handley (9–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Tuscarora (8–2) at Kettle Run (9–1)

James Wood (7–3) at Heritage–Loudoun (8–2)

REGION 4D

Amherst (4–5) at Salem (9–1)

Orange (6–4) at G.W.–Danville (7–1)

Halifax County (7–2) at Western Albemarle (9–1)

Louisa (8–2) at E.C. Glass (8–2)

REGION 3A

Tabb (5–5) at Phoebus (9–1)

Southampton (6–3) at York (9–1)

Booker T. Washington (5–4) at Lafayette (7–2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Hopewell (5–3) at Lake Taylor (6–4)

REGION 3B

No. 8 Armstrong (2-7) at No. 1 Meridian (8-2)

No. 7 Warren County (3-7) at No. 2 Brentsville (8-2)

No. 6 Rockbridge County (5-5) at No. 3 Brookville (6-3)

No. 5 Broadway (6-4) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (6-4)

REGION 3C

Wilson Memorial (5–5) at Liberty Christian (9–0)

Waynesboro (5–5) at Heritage–Lynchburg (8–2)

Rockbridge County (5–5) at Brookville (6–3)

Broadway (6–4) at Turner Ashby (6–4)

REGION 3D

Staunton River (4–5) at Christiansburg (9–1)

Northside (4–6) at Abingdon (9–1)

Magna Vista (5–5) at Bassett (8–2)

Lord Boutetort (6–3) at Hidden Valley (7–3)

REGION 2A

Randolph–Henry (5–4) at Nottoway (9–0)

Greensville (5–3) at King William (8–1)

Poquoson (5–4) at Brunswick (5–2)

Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (6–3) at Amelia (5–3)

REGION 2B

Madison County (3–7) at Central–Woodstock (8–1)

Luray (4–5) at Stuarts Draft (7–2)

East Rockingham (4–5) at Clarke County (9–1)

Buckingham (6–2) at Strasburg (8–2)

REGION 2C

Patrick County (2–7) at Glenvar (9–1)

Gretna (5–5) at Appomattox (8–1)

Floyd County (6–4) at Radford (7–3)

Martinsville (4–5) at James River–Buchanon (5–5)

REGION 2D

Lee (4–6) at Graham (9–0)

Virginia (8–2) at Union (7–3)

Tazewell (5–5) at Central-Wise (7–3)

Ridgeview (7–3) at Richlands (5–5)

REGION 1A

Rappahannock (4–5) at Essex (5–1)

Northumberland (6–2) at Washington & Lee (5–3)

Colonial Beach (5–4) at King & Queen (8–1)

West Point (6–3) at Northampton (8–1)

REGION 1B

Surry (5–5) at Central–Lunenberg (7–2)

William Campbell (4–4) at Sussex Central (6–2)

Byes: Riverheands (10–0), Buffalo Gap (7–2)

REGION 1C

Grayson County (5–5) at Galax (7–2)

Eastern Montgomery (5–5) at Giles (6–2)

Narrows (5–5) at Parry McCluer (7–3)

Covington (4–5) at George Wythe (7–3)

REGION 1D

Honaker (5–5) at Holston (10–0)

Eastside (5–4) at Twin Springs (8–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Twin Valley (7–3) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (7–3)

Grundy (5–4) at Chilhowie (7–3)

