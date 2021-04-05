CLASS 6 (all games Friday, April 9)
REGION A
No. 4 Grassfield (3-3) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (5-0), 6:15 p.m.
No. 3 Franklin County (4-2) at No. 2 Thomas Dale (5-0), 7 p.m.
REGION B
No. 4 Patriot (4-1) at No. 1 Gar-Field (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Battlefield (5-1) at No. 2 Massaponax (6-0), 7 p.m.
REGION C
No. 4 West Springfield (4-2) at No. 1 South County (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Lake Braddock (4-2) at No. 2 Robinson (4-2), 7 p.m.
REGION D
No. 4 Wakefield (4-1) at No. 1 Madison (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Chantilly (5-1) at No. 2 South Lakes (3-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 5 (all games Friday, April 9)
REGION A
No. 4 Maury (4-1) at No. 1 Salem (3-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Deep Creek (5-1) at No. 2 Cox (5-0), 6 p.m.
REGION B
No. 4 Prince George (5-1) at No. 1 Highland Springs (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Manchester (5-1) at No 2 Hermitage (6-0), 7 p.m.
REGION C
No. 4 Freedom-South Riding (1-4) at No. 1 Stone Bridge (5-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Woodgrove (3-2) at No. 2 Briar Woods (4-1), 7 p.m.
REGION D
No. 4 Mountain View (3-3) at No. 1 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (5-1), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Harrisonburg (3-2) at No. 2 William Fleming (4-2) 7 p.m.
CLASS 4 (all games Friday, April 9)
REGION A
No. 4 Warwick (4-1) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (4-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Warhill (4-1) at No. 2 Churchland (3-1), 7 p.m.
REGION B
No. 4 Patrick Henry-Ashland (6-0) at No. 1 Monacan (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Louisa (6-0) at No. 2 King George (6-0), 7 p.m.
REGION C
Handley (3-2) at Tuscarora (5-0), 7 p.m.
Broad Run (4-1) at Kettle Run (5-0), 7 p.m.
REGION D
No. 4 Amherst (3-3) at No. 1 Salem (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Pulaski (4-2) at No. 2 George Washington (5-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3 (all games Friday, April 9 unless noted)
REGION A
No. 4 New Kent (4-2) at No. 1 Lafayette (5-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Hopewell (3-1) at No. 2 Phoebus (3-0), 7 p.m.
REGION B
No. 4 Brentsville (5-1) at No. 1 Goochland (5-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Skyline at No. 2 Independence (3-1), 7 p.m.
REGION C
No. 4 Heritage-Lynchburg (5-1) at No. 1 Rockbridge (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Liberty Christian (4-1) at No. 2 Brookville (6-0), 7 p.m.
REGION D
No. 4 Christiansburg (3-3) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (6-0), 1 p.m. (April 10)
No. 3 Carroll County (4-1) at No. 2 Abingdon (5-0) TBD
CLASS 2 (all games Friday, April 9 unless noted)
REGION A
No. 4 Poquoson (2-2) at No. 1 Nottoway (3-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Amelia (3-3) at No. 2 King William (4-0), 7 p.m.
REGION B
No. 4 Buffalo Gap (3-3) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (5-1), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Page County (4-1) at No. 2 Strasburg (5-1), 7 p.m.
REGION C
No. 4 Radford (4-1) at No. 1 Appomattox (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Glenvar (4-2) at No. 2 Dan River, 7 p.m.
REGION D
No. 4 Union (4-2) at No. 1 Graham (5-0), 1 p.m. (April 10)
No. 3 Tazewell (3-2) at No. 2 Central-Wise (4-1), TBD
CLASS 1 (all games Friday, April 9 unless noted)
REGION A
No. 4 Northumberland (1-2) at No. 1 King & Queen (5-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Rappahannock (1-2) at No. 2 West Point (3-2), 7 p.m.
REGION B
No. 4 Altavista (2-4) at No. 1 Riverheads (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 William Campbell (3-3) at Central-Lunenburg (3-2), 7 p.m.
REGION C
No. 4 George Wythe (3-2) at No. 1 Galax (6-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Parry McCluer (4-2) at No. 2 Narrows (6-0), 7 p.m.
REGION D
No. 4 Castlewood (5-1) at No. 1 Holston (5-1), 7 p.m.
No. 3 J.I. Burton (2-1) at No. 2 Patrick Henry-GS (5-1), 1 p.m. (April 10)
