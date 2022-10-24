football generic.jpg
Class 6, Region B

(top eight schools qualify for postseason)

School, Record, Points

Freedom-Woodbridge, 9-0, 34.66

Battlefield, 8-0, 31.75

Patriot, 8-0, 31.50

John Champe, 6-2, 29.37

Forest Park, 4-4, 27.75

Colonial Forge, 4-4, 27.62

Unity Reed, 4-4, 27.62

Freedom-South Riding, 4-4, 25.37

Gar-Field, 4-4, 25.25

Woodbridge, 4-4, 24.50

Osbourn, 3-5, 24.37

Potomac, 3-5, 23.75

Colgan, 3-5, 22.87

Gainesville, 2-6, 22.12

Osbourn Park, 1-7, 20.12

Hylton, 0-8, 18.62

Class 3, Region B

(top eight schools qualify for postseason)

School, Record. Points

Brentsville, 8-1, 24.55

Skyline, 4-4, 20.25

Armstrong, 4-5, 19.55

Warren County, 4-4, 18.37

Caroline, 3-5, 18.12

James Monroe, 2-6, 17.75

Culpeper, 2-6, 16.50

Goochland, 3-5, 16.50

Meridian, 1-8, 16.33

William Monroe, 1-7, 14.62

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

