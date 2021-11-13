football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

REGION 6A

Oscar Smith 77, Cosby 7

Western Branch 35, Franklin County 27

REGION 5B

Menchville 12, Norview 6

REGION 4A

Deep Creek 35, Churchland 34

King's Fork 42, Smithfield 0

REGION 4D

Louisa 35, E.C. Glass 14

REGION 3A

Phoebus 46, Tabb 0

REGION 1C

George Wythe d. Covington, forfeit

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

REGION 6A

Manchester 59, Ocean Lakes 7

James River 21, Thomas Dale 19

REGION 6B

Battlefield 36, Colonial Forge 14

Freedom–PW 63, Forest Park 0

Unity Reed 49, Patriot 35

Osbourn 10, Gar-Field 0

REGION 6C

Robinson 52, Alexandria City 13

Lake Braddock 41, Justice 19

West Potomac 37, Fairfax 28

South County 16, West Springfield 13

REGION 6D

James Madison 35, George Marshall 6

Centreville 42, Chantilly 25

Westfield 17, Wakefield 0

South Lakes 35, Yorktown 21

REGION 5A

Green Run 60, Tallwood 14

Kempsville 41, Hickory 0

Salem 27, Frank Cox 20

Indian River 35, Bayside 6

REGION 5B

Nansemond River 18, Kecoughtan 12

Byes: Maury (5–1), Woodside (7–2)

REGION 5C

Highland Springs 63, J.R. Tucker 0

Midlothian 42, Mills Godwin 13

Hermitage 42, Glen Allen 7

Douglas Freeman 31, L.C. Bird 26

REGION 5D

Stone Bridge 50, Independence 20

Patrick Henry–Roanoke 42, Massaponax 27

Mountain View 42, Woodgrove 35

Riverbend 26, Albemarle 9

REGION 4A

Warhill 25, Warwick 14

REGION 4B

Dinwiddie 49, Atlee 14

King George 21, Chancellor 7

Varina 28, Powhatan 27. 2OT

Patrick Henry–Ashland 28, Matoaca 26

REGION 4C

Broad Run 41, Sherando 13

Tuscarora 49, Kettle Run 12

Heritage–Loudoun 32, James Wood 6

REGION 4D

Salem 35, Amherst 0

G.W.–Danville 63, Orange 21

Western Albemarle 28, Halifax County 7

REGION 3A

York 21, Southampton 6

Hopewell 54, Lake Taylor 27

REGION 3B

Meridian 45, Armstrong 0

Brentsville 49, Warren County 0

James Monroe 35, Skyline 21

Goochland 24, Culpeper 23

REGION 3C

Liberty Christian 56, Wilson Memorial 7

Heritage–Lynchburg 45, Waynesboro 10

Brookville 57, Rockbridge County 12

Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7

REGION 3D

Christiansburg 48, Staunton River 0

Abingdon 28, Northside 14

Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13

Lord Boutetort 41, Hidden Valley 6

REGION 2A

Nottoway 67, Randolph–Henry 16

King William 47, Greensville 16

Poquoson 42, Brunswick 20

Thomas Jefferson–Richmond 7, Amelia 0

REGION 2B

Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7

Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0

Strasburg 22, Buckingham 19

REGION 2C

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 14

Appomattox 40, Gretna 14

Radford 47, Floyd County 27

Martinsville 16, James River–Buchanon 13

REGION 2D

Graham 62, Lee 32

Union 62, Virginia 27

Central-Wise 43, Tazewell 14

Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28

REGION 1A

Essex 49, Rappahannock 6

Northumberland 26, Washington & Lee 7

King & Queen 28, Colonial Beach 8

West Point 41, Northampton 37

REGION 1B

Central–Lunenberg 57, Surry 14

William Campbell 14, Sussex Central 12

Byes: Riverheads (10–0), Buffalo Gap (7–2)

REGION 1C

Galax 42, Grayson County 7

Giles 47, Eastern Montgomery 16

Parry McCluer 36, Narrows 8

REGION 1D

Holston 42, Honaker 7

Patrick Henry–Glade Spring 35, Twin Valley 12

Grundy 56, Chilhowie 37

SATURDAY'S GAMES 

REGION 4A

Manor (4–3) at Hampton (9–1), noon

REGION 4C

Loudoun County (8–2) at Handley (9–1), 1 p.m.

REGION 3A

Booker T. Washington (5–4) at Lafayette (7–2), 1 p.m.

REGION 2B

Madison County (3–7) at Central–Woodstock (8–1), 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

Eastside (5–4) at Twin Springs (8–1), 1 p.m.

