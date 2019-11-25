690A1851.jpg

Colonial Forge running back Josh Johnson heads for the end zone from nine yards out against Patriot to cap his team's scoring in a 42-21 win during the teams' VHSL Class 6 Region B second round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

REGION 6A

Thomas Dale (9–3) at Oscar Smith (11–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 6B

Massaponax (10–2) at Colonial Forge (10–2), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 6C

Lake Braddock (10–2) at South County (12–0), TBD

REGION 6D

Yorktown (11–1) at Westfield (12–0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 5A

Maury (12–0) at Salem–Virginia Beach (12–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 5B

Varine (10–2) at Manchester (11–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 5C

Woodgrove (7–4) at Stone Bridge (10–1), TBD

REGION 5D

North Stafford (8–4) at Mountain View (10–2), Saturday, noon

REGION 4A

Churchland (10–2) at Lake Taylor (10–2), TBD

REGION 4B

Dinwiddie (7–5) at Patrick Henry–Ashland (9-3), TBD

REGION 4C

Tuscarora (11–1) at Broad Run (12–0), Friday, 1 p.m.

REGION 4D

E.C. Glass (11–1) at Salem (11–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3A

Phoebus (11–1) at Hopewell (12–1), TBD

REGION 3B

James Monroe (9–3) at Goochland (11–1), Saturday 2 p.m.

REGION 3C

Spotswood (12–0) at Heritage–Lynchburg (11–1), TBD

REGION 3D

Northside (9–3) at Lord Botetourt (12–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2A

King William (9–3) at Thomas Jefferson–Richmond (10–2)

REGION 2B

East Rockingham (8–4) at Stuarts Draft (11–1)

REGION 2C

Gretna (9–3) at Appomattox (10–2), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2D

Central—Wise (10–2) at Graham (10–2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 1A

Rappahannock (9–3) at Essex (11–1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

REGION 1B

Sussex Central (10–2) at Riverheads (12–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 1C

George Wythe–Wytheville (9–2) at Galax (10–1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 1D

J.I. Burton (10–2) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (12–0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.