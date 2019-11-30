FRIDAY’S GAMES
REGION 6A
Oscar Smith 29, Thomas Dale 7
REGION 6B
Colonial Forge 42, Massaponax 21
REGION 6C
South County 31, Lake Braddock 15
REGION 5A
Maury 35, Salem–Va. Beach 14
REGION 5C
Stone Bridge 57, Woodgrove 15
REGION 4A
Lake Taylor 41, Churchland 13
REGION 4B
Patrick Henry–Ashland 13, Dinwiddie 6
REGION 4C
Tuscarora 30, Broad Run 7
REGION 4D
Salem 35, E.C. Glass 24
REGION 3C
Heritage–Lynchburg 43, Spotswood 20
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt 31, Northside 23
REGION 2A
Thomas Jefferson (R) 30, King William 28
REGION 2B
Stuarts Draft 14, East Rockingham 7
REGION 2C
Appomattox 35, Gretna 14
REGION 1B
Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 0
SATURDAY’S GAMES
REGION 6D
Yorktown (11–1) at Westfield (12–0), 1 p.m.
REGION 5B
Varina (10–2) at Manchester (11–1), 1 p.m.
REGION 5D
North Stafford (8–4) at Mountain View (10–2), noon
REGION 3A
Phoebus (11–1) at Hopewell (11–0), 2 p.m.
REGION 3B
James Monroe (9–3) at Goochland (11–1), 2 p.m.
REGION 2D
Central—Wise (10–2) at Graham (10–2), 2 p.m.
REGION 1A
Rappahannock (9–3) at Essex (11–1), 1 p.m.
REGION 1C
George Wythe–Wytheville (9–2) at Galax (10–1), 2 p.m.
REGION 1D
J.I. Burton (10–2) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (12–0), 1:30 p.m.
