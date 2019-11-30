690A1851.jpg

Colonial Forge running back Josh Johnson heads for the end zone from nine yards out against Patriot to cap his team's scoring in a 42-21 win during the teams' VHSL Class 6 Region B second round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FRIDAY’S GAMES

REGION 6A

Oscar Smith 29, Thomas Dale 7

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge 42, Massaponax 21

REGION 6C

South County 31, Lake Braddock 15

REGION 5A

Maury 35, Salem–Va. Beach 14

REGION 5C

Stone Bridge 57, Woodgrove 15

REGION 4A

Lake Taylor 41, Churchland 13

REGION 4B

Patrick Henry–Ashland 13, Dinwiddie 6

REGION 4C

Tuscarora 30, Broad Run 7

REGION 4D

Salem 35, E.C. Glass 24

REGION 3C

Heritage–Lynchburg 43, Spotswood 20

REGION 3D

Lord Botetourt 31, Northside 23

REGION 2A

Thomas Jefferson (R) 30, King William 28

REGION 2B

Stuarts Draft 14, East Rockingham 7

REGION 2C

Appomattox 35, Gretna 14

REGION 1B

Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 0

SATURDAY’S GAMES

REGION 6D

Yorktown (11–1) at Westfield (12–0), 1 p.m.

REGION 5B

Varina (10–2) at Manchester (11–1), 1 p.m.

REGION 5D

North Stafford (8–4) at Mountain View (10–2), noon

REGION 3A

Phoebus (11–1) at Hopewell (11–0), 2 p.m.

REGION 3B

James Monroe (9–3) at Goochland (11–1), 2 p.m.

REGION 2D

Central—Wise (10–2) at Graham (10–2), 2 p.m.

REGION 1A

Rappahannock (9–3) at Essex (11–1), 1 p.m.

REGION 1C

George Wythe–Wytheville (9–2) at Galax (10–1), 2 p.m.

REGION 1D

J.I. Burton (10–2) at Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (12–0), 1:30 p.m.

