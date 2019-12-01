690A1851.jpg

Colonial Forge running back Josh Johnson heads for the end zone from nine yards out against Patriot to cap his team's scoring in a 42-21 win during the teams' VHSL Class 6 Region B second round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FRIDAY’S GAMES

REGION 6A

Oscar Smith 29, Thomas Dale 7

REGION 6B

Colonial Forge 42, Massaponax 21

REGION 6C

South County 31, Lake Braddock 15

REGION 5A

Maury 35, Salem–Va. Beach 14

REGION 5C

Stone Bridge 57, Woodgrove 15

REGION 4A

Lake Taylor 41, Churchland 13

REGION 4B

Patrick Henry–Ashland 13, Dinwiddie 6

REGION 4C

Tuscarora 30, Broad Run 7

REGION 4D

Salem 35, E.C. Glass 24

REGION 3C

Heritage–Lynchburg 43, Spotswood 20

REGION 3D

Lord Botetourt 31, Northside 23

REGION 2A

Thomas Jefferson (R) 30, King William 28

REGION 2B

Stuarts Draft 14, East Rockingham 7

REGION 2C

Appomattox 35, Gretna 14

REGION 1B

Riverheads 46, Sussex Central 0

SATURDAY’S GAMES

REGION 6D

Westfield 35, Yorktown 7

REGION 5B

Varina 34, Manchester 16

REGION 5D

North Stafford 21, Mountain View 10

REGION 3A

Hopewell 19, Phoebus 6

REGION 3B

Goochland 20, James Monroe 7

REGION 2D

Graham 43, Central—Wise 14

REGION 1A

Essex 60, Rappahannock 28

REGION 1C

Galax 52, George Wythe–Wytheville 6

REGION 1D

Patrick Henry–Glade Spring 24, J.I. Burton 0

