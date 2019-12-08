STATE SEMIFINALS (all games Saturday, Dec. 7)
CLASS 6
Oscar Smith 18, Colonial Forge 16
South County 28, Westfield 21
CLASS 5
Stone Bridge 44, North Stafford 15
Maury 17, Varina 14
CLASS 4
Lake Taylor 36, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35
Tuscarora 36, Salem 20
CLASS 3
Lord Botetourt 25, Heritage–Lynchburg 14
Hopewell 35, Goochland 28
Stuarts Draft 49, Thomas Jefferson–Richmond 7
Appomattox 28, Graham 13
CLASS 1
Riverheads 56, Essex 15
Galax 41, Patrick Henry–Glade Spring 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.