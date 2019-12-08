football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

STATE SEMIFINALS (all games Saturday, Dec. 7)

CLASS 6

Oscar Smith 18, Colonial Forge 16

South County 28, Westfield 21

CLASS 5

Stone Bridge 44, North Stafford 15

Maury 17, Varina 14

CLASS 4

Lake Taylor 36, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35

Tuscarora 36, Salem 20

CLASS 3

Lord Botetourt 25, Heritage–Lynchburg 14

Hopewell 35, Goochland 28

CLASS 2

Stuarts Draft 49, Thomas Jefferson–Richmond 7

Appomattox 28, Graham 13

CLASS 1

Riverheads 56, Essex 15

Galax 41, Patrick Henry–Glade Spring 16

