The Virginia High School League announced Wednesday the postponement of the Class 4, 5 and 6 state swim meets due to impending bad weather.
The meets were scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton. The VHSL said the re-scheduling of dates and sites will be forthcoming.
At this time, the Class 3 swimming events are still scheduled for Sunday, February 14, but League staff will continue monitoring weather forecasts.
The state gymnastics meet, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, have been rescheduled for Feb. 19 (team competition) and Feb. 20 (individual competition).
