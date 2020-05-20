The Virginia High School League announced Tuesday it is developing plans for the re-opening of fall sports and activities.
“What we have been doing and will continue to do is to strongly advocate for our student-athletes for a reopening of fall sports and activities,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a release. “We know much has been taken away from our students by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to advocate for them and the return of high school athletics and activities.”
But nothing is definite until Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam decides when to re-open schools.
“It is important to say, and many already have, as we develop plans, there are more questions than answers. Because of that, we cannot put a timeline on when decisions will be completed and announced to the public until many of those questions become answerable,” Haun said. “We continue to fully support our Governor’s directives, work with advisory groups, government agencies, other states and medical experts to come up with a safe and sound plan to implement sports and activities for the fall.”
In the release, the VHSL said it is in regular contact with region superintendents, principals, athletic directors, and the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC). The VHSL also said it plans to start meeting with “Coach Advisory Committees of fall sports to discuss developing reopening plans.”
The spring sports season was cancelled March 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. No high school athletic events have been held since March 12.
The VHSL considered holding some type of spring sports season over the summer, but announced May 7 that would not happen and officially cancelled the season for the 2019-2020 academic year.
