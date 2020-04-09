The Virginia High School League issued a release Wednesday to help answer additional questions they are receiving from parents, student-athletes and coaches in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The topics included granting an extra year of eligibility to holding some form of a spring sports season over the summer, to the status of fall sports.
On March 24, the VHSL announced it was delaying any final action until May on the status of spring sports and academic activities.
The spring sports season, including state championships, was cancelled after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced March 23 that all public and private schools would be closed for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the VHSL explained why it has not firmly decided yet on playing spring sports in July and August:
• "It has not been determined exactly when it will be safe to return to anything close to a normal existence, much less the level and time at which extracurricular activities would be considered.
• Schools are faced with many issues during this time including providing learning opportunities, determining grading structures, conducting major school events such as graduation, and potentially eliminating required seat time. To undertake and then allow extracurricular activities would seem quite inconsistent and highly disingenuous.
• VHSL Physicals expire at the end of June. Additionally, many physicians have postponed or cancelled well visits. Students receiving an updated physical has the potential to be very inconsistent or an impossible option deep into the summer.
• School student insurance for a school system expires in most cases sometime in June. The cost to receive a rider is not likely to be something school systems will have the ability to add.
• Some students have alerted the VHSL that their travel teams have what they consider important events scheduled for the summer. Adding the high school component would create issues that these students would like to avoid."
People have also asked if a spring sport athlete could receive an extra year of eligibility in line with how the NCAA allowed its schools to provide its spring sports athletes an additional year if they wanted want to offer that option.
The VHSL outlined why this would be a challenge:
“The VHSL and NCAA are uniquely different organizations. While there is a semester waiver appeal process, there are multiple concerns relative to granting such waivers. They include but are not limited to:
• Students having already met graduation requirements.
• Unlike the NCAA, no post graduate opportunities exist for high school students that include eligibility within the school system.
• Semester eligibility has historically only been granted in serious medical conditions (cancer treatment, heart operations, major car accidents) that led to the student’s inability to both complete course work and participate for a year or longer.
• Semester waivers have historically been granted for an entire school year, not a single semester or sport season. Granting eligibility just to Spring athletes does not match the consistency with which this rule has been previously applied.
In addition, the VHSL was asked whether any student-athlete could receive an extra year of eligibility. That too faces a number of challenges.
• "Those who have met graduation requirements would not be eligible to return to high school and participate.
• Allowing some students 5 years of a sport violates the semester rule, and fall and winter athletes would not be eligible if they have had four seasons to participate.
• Allowing students who have not played four years of a sport an extra year is also inconsistent with the semester rule, which states a student has 8 consecutive semesters of opportunity to participate, beginning with their entrance to the 9th grade.
• Semester waivers have historically been granted for unique medical conditions that affected the student’s ability to attend school and participate for an extended period of time (a year or longer in some cases).
• A rule change of this magnitude would require the approval of the VHSL Executive Committee through its two-vote rule change process."
As far as fall sports go, the VHSL said it’s too early to make a decision.
“Staff is monitoring the current situation and gathering all appropriate available information to establish “what if” protocols should they become necessary.”
The VHSL said it has pushed back a number of deadlines, including:
• Coaches Eligibility Form - Deadline moved from May 1 to August 4
• Participation Survey - Deadline moved to August 4
• Membership Application - Deadline Moved to August 4
• The submission of football schedules to the VHSL - Deadline moved from May 1 to June 15
Parents asked how to handle a situation where a college has rescinded a scholarship offer to their child because a college athlete is returning at the same position after receiving an extra year of eligibility.
“The NCAA increased the number of scholarships for next year to accommodate those incoming freshmen offered scholarships and for those current student athletes who wish to take advantage of the NCAA decision.
Therefore, this is an issue related to the NCAA universities and colleges wishing to save money, and it is neither an NCAA or VHSL issue. Those high school athletes in this situation need to communicate their concerns with the schools wishing to withdraw scholarship offers.”
