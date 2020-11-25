The Virginia High School League issued updated guidelines Tuesday for the 2021 soccer and lacrosse seasons.
For boys lacrosse, face-offs and body contact are allowed, while quarters will now last 12 minutes instead of 10.
In response to the pandemic, the VHSL released guidelines in November for boys lacrosse that prohibited face-offs and body checking. A coin toss replaced the face-off in deciding which team is awarded the ball at midfield to start the game. Alternate possession would follow after the coin toss.
After each goal, the ball would be awarded to the scored-upon team at midfield with no player within five yards. Only stick checks were permitted.
For girls lacrosse, draws are permitted. The initial guideline suspended draws for this season and replaced them by having the first possession go to the visiting team starting at center of the field. After that, each team would alternate starts.
For soccer, players can now form walls to defend indirect and direct free kicks by standing at least free feet away. Under the initial guideline, no walls were allowed and each team had to be at least three feet away from each other.
The first set of changes bothered boys lacrosse coaches who felt the guidelines negatively impacted the flow of the game. Coaches felt reducing the level of contact was unfair when, for example, blocking and tackling were still allowed in football.
Winning a face-off goes a long way toward determining a team’s chances of scoring quickly and often.
“Without face-offs and body checks it changes the whole sport,” said Forest Park High School head boys lacrosse coach Britton Hoover. “These changes weren't necessary and would not change any rate of transmission during a lacrosse game. There is no scientific difference between two face off guys breathing on each other compare to an offensive player carrying the ball and defender playing physical defense, double teaming, etc.”
The lacrosse and soccer seasons begin in April.
