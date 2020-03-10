The state basketball tournaments will go on as scheduled starting with Tuesday's semifinals, but the Virginia High School League said it is keeping a close eye on the coronavirus,
After Tuesday's games, the Siegel Center in Richmond will host the championship games Thursday-Saturday.
On Tuesday, the VHSL recommended that teams avoid the traditional pre-game and post-game handshakes.
"While the VHSL recognizes good sportsmanship is one of our core values, the VHSL is asking its players, coaches and referees to not engage in its traditional pregame and postgame handshakes at the state basketball semifinals and finals in order to limit skin-on-skin contact that could spread COVID-19."
