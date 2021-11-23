6A
No. 2 Western Branch (10-2) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
6B
No. 2 Freedom-Woodbridge (10-2) at No. 1 Battlefield (12-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
6C
No. 2 West Potomac (8-4) at No. 1 South County (10-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
6D
No. 2 Centreville (10-2) at No. 1 Madison (11-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
5A
No. 2 Kempsville (9-1) at No. 1 Green Run (12-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
5B
No. 2 Woodside (8-2) vs. No. 1 Maury (6-10 at Powhatan Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.
5C
No. 3 Hermitage (10-2) at No. 1 Highland Springs (9-3), Friday, 2:30 p.m.
5D
No. 3 Mountain View (11-1) at No. 1 Stone Bridge (12-0), Friday, 1 p.m.
4A
No. 3 Warhill (11-1) at No. 1 King’s Fork (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
4B
No. 5 Patrick Henry-Ashland (10-2) at No. 3 Varina (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
4C
No. 4 Tuscarora (10-2) at No. 1 Broad Run (11-1), Friday, 1 p.m.
4D
No. 2 George Washington (9-1) at No. 1 Salem (11-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
3A
No. 2 York (11-1) vs No. 1 Phoebus (11-1) at Darling Stadium, Saturday, 2 p.m.
3B
No. 2 Brentsville (10-2) at No. 1 Meridian (10-2), Friday, 6 p.m.
3C
No. 3 Brookville (8-3) vs No. 1 Liberty Christian (11-0) at Liberty University, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
3D
No. 5 Lord Botetourt (8-3) at No. 2 Abingdon (11-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
2A
No. 2 King William (10-2) at No. 1 Nottoway (11-0) Friday, 7 p.m.
2B
No. 2 Stuarts Draft (9-2) at No. 1 Central-Woodstock (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
2C
No. 2 Appomattox County (10-1) at No. 1 Glenvar (11-1), Friday, 2 p.m.
2D
No. 3 Ridgeview (9-3) vs. No. 1 Graham (11-0) at Mitchell Stadium, Bluefield (WV), Saturday, 1 p.m.
1A
No. 3 King & Queen Central (10-1) at No. 1 Essex (7-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.
1B
No. 2 Buffalo Gap (8-3) at No. 1 Riverheads (11-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
1C
No. 3 Parry McCluer (9-3) at No. 1 Galax (9-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.
1D
No. 3 Patrick Henry-Glade Springs (9-3) at No. 1 Holston (12-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
