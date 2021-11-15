VHSL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
(Dates, times TBA)
REGION 6A
James River (7–5) at Oscar Smith (9–1)
Manchester (8–2) at Western Branch (9–2)
REGION 6B
Osbourn (8–3) at Battlefield (11–0), Friday 7 p.m.
Unity Reed (6–5) at Freedom-Woodbridge (9–2), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 6C
South County (9–2) at Robinson (10–1)
West Potomac (7–4) at Lake Braddock (9–2)
REGION 6D
South Lakes (6–5) at James Madison (10–1)
Westfield (6–5) at Centreville (9–2)
REGION 5A
Indian River (6–3) at Green Run (11–0)
Salem–Va. Beach (8–2) at Kempsville (8–1)
REGION 5B
Nansemond River (5–5) at Woodside (7–2)
Mechville (5–4) at Maury (5–1)
REGION 5C
Douglas Freeman (9–2) at Highland Springs (8–3)
Hermitage (9–2) at Midlothian (7–2)
REGION 5D
Riverbend (9–2) at Stone Bridge (11–0)
Patrick Henry–Roanoke (8–3) at Mountain View (10–1)
REGION 4A
Warhill (10–1) at Hampton (9–1)
Churchland (9–2) at King’s Fork (9–1)
REGION 4B
Varina (9–1) at King George (10–0)
Patrick Henry–Ashland (9–2) at Dinwiddie (9–0)
REGION 4C
Loudoun County (9–2) at Broad Run (10–1)
Tuscarora (9–2) at Heritage–Leesburg (9–2)
REGION 4D
Louisa (9–2) at Salem (10–1)
Western Albemarle (10–1) at G.W.–Danville (8–1)
REGION 3A
Hopewell (6–3) at Phoebus (10–1)
Lafayette (8–2) at York (10–1)
REGION 3B
James Monroe (6–5) at Brentsville (9–2)
Goochland (6–5) at Meridian (9–2)
REGION 3C
Broadway (7–4) at Liberty Christian (10–0)
Brookville (7–3) at Heritage–Lynchburg (9–2)
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt (7–3) at Christiansburg (10–1)
Bassett (9–2) at Abingdon (10–1)
REGION 2A
Thomas Jefferson (7–3) at Nottoway (10–0)
Poquoson (6–4) at King William (9–1)
REGION 2B
Strasburg (9–2) at Central–Woodstock (9–1)
Clarke County (10–1) at Stuarts Draft (8–2)
REGION 2C
Martinsville (5–5) at Glenvar (10–1)
Radford (8–3) at Appomattox (9–1)
REGION 2D
Union (8–3) at Graham (10–0)
Richlands (5–5) at Central–Wise (8–3)
REGION 1A
West Point (7–3) at Essex (6–1)
Northumberland (7–2) at King & Queen (9–1)
REGION 1B
William Campbell (5–4) at Riverheads (10–0)
Central–Lunenburg (8–2) at Buffalo Gap (7–3)
REGION 1C
George Wythe (7–3) at Galax (7–2)
Parry McCluer (8–3) at Giles (7–2)
REGION 1D
Grundy (6–4) at Holston (11–0)
Patrick Henry–Glade Spring (8–3) vs. Twin Springs/ Eastside winner
