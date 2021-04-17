REGIONAL FINALS
REGION 6A
Thomas Dale (6–0) at Oscar Smith (6–0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 6B
Massaponax 56, Patriot 21
REGION 6C
South County 34, Robinson 27
REGION 6D
Chantilly 19, Madison 14
REGION 5A
Maury (5–1) at Deep Creek (6–1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 5B
Manchester (6–1) at Highland Springs (7–0) (game declared a no contest after a positive COVID test in the Manchester program. Highland Springs advances to state semifinals)
REGION 5C
Stone Bridge 49, Briar Woods 7
REGION 5D
William Fleming 21, Mountain View 19
REGION 4A
Lake Taylor 28, Churchland 18
REGION 4B
King George 28, Monacan 21
REGION 4C
Tuscarora 21, Broad Run 13
REGION 4D
Salem 35, GW-Danville 21
REGION 3A
Lafayette 29, Phoebus 18
REGION 3B
Independence 27, Goochland 17
REGION 3C
Liberty Christian 30, Heritage 14
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt 26, Abingdon 8
REGION 2A
Poquoson 49, Amelia County 18
REGION 2B
Stuarts Draft 20, Strasburg 3
REGION 2C
Appomattox 48, Glenvar 21
REGION 2D
Union 14, Central–Wise 13
REGION 1A
West Point 35, King & Queen 28
REGION 1B
Riverheads 56, Central-Lunenburg 7
REGION 1C
Galax 21, Narrows 0
REGION 1D
Holston advances over J.I. Burton (COVID)
